Shamrocks and showers: snow, wind and rain all forecast for St Patrick's festivities

Be sure to dress up warmly for the St Patrick's weekend festivities because alongside the shamrocks, there could be snow, showers and wind.

Met Éireann is forecasting unsettled weather over the coming days, including Sunday. It comes as tens of thousands of people are getting ready to travel to destinations all over the country for the long bank holiday weekend.

Forecaster Matthew Martin said: "A low pressure [system] is going to move across on Friday night, and into Saturday and that is going to bring some heavy rain and the risk of some strong winds, and indeed there could be some falls of snow across northern areas."

Mr Martin said that today is set to be windy in the south of the country, with rain spreading later in the day.

"It's going to be an unsettled and changeable few days, and often cooler than normal too," he added.

Meanwhile, it looks like the rain tomorrow will be largely confined to parts of south Munster. "It's looking like it could be a fairly decent day of bright spells, and just a few passing showers, these mainly in the north," Mr Martin said.

He told the Irish Independent: "With regards to St Patrick's Day itself, at the moment, it looks like a cold, blustery day with sunshine and passing showers. Some of those showers could be of hail," he said.

He said that maximum temperatures typically will be between 6C and 9C.

It looks like nationwide a fresh, strong, north-westerly wind with occasional showers will be moving through on Sunday. In Dublin, where the parade will attract over 500,000 people into the city, it will be similar but there is "probably more chance of better sunshine".

Storm Gareth, which battered the country on Tuesday, saw wind gusts of 130kmh recorded in Malin Head weather station in Donegal.

ESB networks said that 2,000 homes, farms and businesses were left without power due to high winds associated with the storm, with the majority of these customers in Donegal. Its crews worked from early on yestreday to restore power.

