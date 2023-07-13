‘Shameful and damaging’ – RTÉ Director General labels payments scandal as executives face further PAC grilling

RTÉ's new Director General Kevin Bakhurst is before the Public Accounts Committee this morning.

NK Management pursed €75,000 payments “despite” knowing that Renault contract was “no longer in place” interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch will tell TDs at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He will also say that RTÉ does not accept that a “contractual commitment” was given by former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Breda O’Keefe in an email she sent in February 2020 to Noel Kelly.

Ryan Tubridy and his agent made the claim that the broadcaster’s guarantee to underwrite the €75,000 was widely known within the RTÉ executive board.

“The request was known within RTÉ, however, the commitment to do so was not widely known,” he will say in opening remarks.

“RTÉ’s position is that, until the verbal commitment given by the former Director General during the call on 7 May 2020, it had not agreed to underwrite the €75,000 payment per contract year.”

“RTÉ must clarify that the proposal to underwrite these payments was central to the contractual negotiations between RTÉ and Mr Tubridy. We believe that the substantive contract would not have been signed without the additional commercial agreement, or the underwriting.”

“We contend that the payments of €75,000 for year 2 and 3 of the commercial contract were pursued by NK Management, despite it knowing that the Renault contract was no longer in place.”

This is despite Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly telling the committee they did not know RTÉ was paying the money as it came from the Astus account and thought it came from Renault.

Richard Collins intervenes to clarify that he is the current Chief Financial Officer (CFO) after he was named as the former CFO by the PAC chair Brian Stanley.

Mr Lynch referenced former CFO Breda O'Keefe's email which was brought up consistently by Mr Kelly.

He said a “single email” in the process of negotiations which “weren’t completed”.

He said the agent “insisted” there should be a side letter from RTÉ underwriting the agreement but this letter was “not forthcoming”.

He said Mr Kelly drafted a letter but this letter was never signed.

Mr Lynch also references emails from NK Management which reference the verbal agreement given by Dee Forbes.

Mr Lynch references how Noel Kelly said he never met Dee Forbes alone without legal or finance representatives.

He said there was a meeting on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 12.45.

Mr Lynch said RTÉ were “obligated” to provide the €75,000 payments.

Mr Lynch said there “was no” Renault deal after the first year.

Mr Lynch then reads out an email from Noel Kelly to Dee Forbes referencing Geraldine O’Leary.

“The two [€75,000] payments were at extravagant expense to the public,” Mr Lynch said.

"The Renault deal was for one year,” he added.

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said certain witnesses have put things on the record which have not been correct as the committee asked about the status of Geraldine O’Leary’s invite. They insisted she was invited but nobody seems to know whether she declined formally or not.

SF TD John Brady asked for Geraldine O’Leary’s exit package.

Head of legal Paula Mullooly said Mr Kelly drafted the commercial agreement and FG TD Colm Burke then questioned Ms Mullooly about the tripartite agreement.

She said a “query” was raised about what should be in the invoice but she said the legal department don’t take instructions but give advice.

New DG Kevin Bakhurst said “we’re not going to have side letters” in future agreements.

Mr Burke said he has asked for a list of people involved in the making of the tripartite agreement and he has not received it. He said the Grant Thornton report references the DG was not involved in it.

Ms Mullooly said the agreement was sent to RTÉ legal by NK management and then forwarded to the director of content and the head of commercial.

Mr Lynch said Mr Jennings – director of content – said in emails the agreement was nothing to do with him.

Mr Burke asked if more work should have been done before the statement made by RTÉ at the end of June, which referenced Mr Tubridy 15 times.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said the Grant Thornton review was independent and was about “correcting the record in terms of the misstatement of figures”.

She said in the report, the auditors interviewed a number of people including Mr Kelly. She said “fair procedure” happened in the report.

Mr Lynch said RTÉ is “looking into” how former CFO Breda O’Keefe’s exit package was “delivered”.

More to follow..