Shades of grey shine through ‘greenest ever’ National Development Plan as roads and runways retained

It may be the greenest National Development Plan (NDP) ever but there are still shades of grey in the €165bn infrastructure programme unveiled by the Government.

Concrete and metal grey, that is. Thirty-four major roads projects are included in the plan despite the repeated mantra that we must reduce car-dependency to meet climate action targets.

Some are very long awaited and it is hard to begrudge a few extra carriageways for congestion-plagued commuters or a straight length of tarmac for motorists whose daily journeys are mapped out in bad bends.

But “build it and they will come” is the lesson all roads engineers eventually learn. Increasing roadway capacity increases traffic which reduces capacity.

Completion of the additional runway at Dublin Airport is also assured in the plan when climate action logic says the last thing needed is encouragement of more emissions-heavy flying, particularly because so much of it is undertaken purely for leisure purposes.

The Eastern and Midlands Region Water Supply Project, otherwise known as the plan to pipe water all the way from the Shannon to Dublin to fill the thirsty capital’s taps, is also included.

Controversial among guardians of the Shannon and landowners along the suggested route, the massive project is not much loved by Eamon Ryan either.

The climate action minister and Green Party leader said recently a better idea than bringing water to Dublin would be to bring industry and development to the Shannon both for proximity to supplies and to encourage better regional development.

Several large ports developments are also included in the plan although they do not qualify for exchequer funding so the NDP can only support them in a policy sense.

It is notable that none has yet been identified as suitable for the major investment needed to accommodate the offshore wind industry which is waiting to explode into activity.

The need to create a facility of this kind is acknowledged in the plan but given the high hopes that offshore wind will be a carbon-buster and money-spinner for the country down the line, it possibly warranted more than passing mention.

Where the green and grey blend in the plan is in the promise of thousands of new homes, hundreds of new, extended or refurbished schools, and many new or replacement healthcare and public service facilities.

They are to be A-rated for energy efficiency so will either help reduce emissions by replacing old building stock or at least not add to our carbon woes.

The green shines through the grey when it comes to the public and active transport plans. The two-to-one bias in favour of spending on public transport over roads that was part of the programme for Government is enshrined here, as is the promise of €1m a day spending on cycling and walking infrastructure.

The light rail projects outlined for Cork and Limerick would transform those cities, and the western rail corridor and Connecting Ireland bus plans sound sublime.

But then Metrolink has sounded good to most Dubliners for the last 25 years and despite its inclusion yet again in a major national infrastructure strategy, it is still to come within grasp.

Other climate action investments plucked from existing plans and pledges and popped into the NDP include the target of retrofitting half a million homes to at least a B energy rating by 2030.

Minister Ryan has sneaked into the plan a revised renewable electricity target, however. The aim to have 70pc of our electricity powered by renewables by 2030 is now “up to 80pc” without much explanation for the increased confidence.

He has also wrapped a green cloak around the entire NDP process through the introduction of a new climate and environmental assessment procedure.

Each major spending proposal has been assessed as to its likely impact under seven headings including climate, water quality, waste and biodiversity.

Some maths is involved but ultimately, they end up with an overall A, B or C rating. Of 134 assessments carried out for the NDP, 92 resulted in an A, 21 a B and 21 a C.

The implication is that the As will be looked upon more favourably when it comes to making funding decisions.

Further climate-related costs will be factored in after a revision of how carbon emissions are priced in the public spending code.

It means the budget for a proposal will have to include the cost of carbon offsetting. If cost is a factor in deciding which of several competing projects gets the go-ahead, the theory is the lowest emitter should get preference.

Those moves should help change the outlook on infrastructure spending in all future NDPs.

Such mindset changes are necessary. In finalising this NDP document, someone listed the Cork city flood relief project as climate action.

Sadly, that’s climate reaction, not action. It’s adaptation, not mitigation. It’s why we need more green, less grey.