Counselling notes of sexual assault victims are only used “to discredit victims” in court, the CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said today.

Ms Noeline Blackwell noted that counselling notes are used in cases of sexual assault victims, unlike in other cases of physical abuse.

She discussed the case of Sarah Grace, a solicitor and survivor of sexual violence, who revealed that her counselling notes were used as evidence in her trial.

“We’re only doing this to discredit the victim,” Ms Grace told Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One.

“All of my notes kind of lined up with what I was saying, so they weren’t used to kind of back up my evidence.

“But if there was any discrepancy or anything I had mentioned in there where I said: ‘maybe he didn’t quite do that, but I think he did’, anything like that, that would be used to discredit me, and the defence would use that to discredit me.”

In addition, Ms Grace was not warned that these notes could be used in the trial.

Ms Blackwell said it’s not the case that counselling notes are used as evidence in other trials dealing with physical assault.

“In other trials though, the questions that are asked are based on what somebody told the gardaí, and then based on what they said in court,” Ms Blackwell said on Today with Claire Byrne.

“It is only in areas of sexual violence that they are asked for this extra, private information in relation to their counselling notes.

“If I go and say I’ve had a physical assault, nobody is going to ask for my therapist notes.”

She added that counselling is supposed to be a safe place where people can heal and talk through their trauma.

“That is the place that the person should be able to say what’s important,” she said.

Ms Blackwell also discussed how many people may feel like if they pursue romantic endeavours after their assault, it could be used against them.

“That is one of the things that people feel awful about, if they go on a date afterwards,” she said.

“Or say for instance, even before it, if they’ve been on dates with three different people beforehand in the previous month, is someone going to accuse them of being sluttish or promiscuous?”

Ms Blackwell added: “Very often, defence will ask for notes that they don’t use. It is used as a way of intimidating, it is used as a way of reducing people’s capacity to access counselling.

“And Sarah raises a really, really good point in saying: ‘why do you ask for extra corroboration in this area, where you wouldn’t ask for it if someone was a victim of a physical assault.

“It’s a question of disbelieving victims of sexual violence.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can contact the Rape Crisis Helpline (1800-778888).

