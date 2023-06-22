Sexual abuse of children is at ‘epidemic’ levels, charity head warns

The majority of young Irish people who were victims of childhood sexual violence were abused by another child, a new study has found.

A charity for adult survivors of childhood abuse has described this as “particularly concerning” while saying it is “alarming” that young people reported higher levels of sexual violence than older age cohorts.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) survey also found that people with a disability experienced a higher rate of sexual violence as a child compared to those without a disability.

The figures were revealed in a survey on childhood sexual violence by the CSO following a request by the Government to measure the prevalence of sexual violence in Ireland.

It found that 41pc of young people, aged between 18 and 24, had experienced either contact or non-contact sexual violence as minors.

The CSO categorised contact abuse as involving unwanted sexual contact and touching as well as unwanted sexual or attempted sexual intercourse.

Of the young people who were victims of contact violence, 73pc reported that the perpetrator was another minor, of which 4pc was a child aged 12 or younger.

This number is by far the highest percentage of child perpetrators of any age cohort.

The figure drops significantly, to just 17pc, for people over the age of 65 who were victims of contact sexual abuse in their childhood.

The CEO of One in Four, a charity for adults who were victims of sexual abuse as children, has described the higher levels of abuse among the 18-24 age group as “alarming”.

Maeve Lewis has also said it is “particularly concerning” that most young people were abused by another child or young person.

“This shows us that we have a long way to go to protect children from the devastating impact of abuse. This new research must be a wake-up call for us all and presents a serious challenge to the Government, child protection services and law enforcement,” Ms Lewis said.

“The sexual abuse of children is at epidemic levels. We are entering an era when new and different forms of sexual exploitation are available at the touch of button on our phones and devices which may account for the higher levels of reported abuse among younger respondents to the survey.

“We must acknowledge that we are failing to protect a large cohort of our children and find innovative strategies and actions to effectively tackle this dark underbelly of our society,” Ms Lewis added.

The CSO also found that people with disability experienced both contact and non-contact sexual violence at a higher rate (35pc), than those without a disability (26pc).

It also found that bi-sexual and gay or lesbian people reported higher levels of sexual violence as a child, at 58pc and 39pc respectively, compared to straight people (28pc).

The CSO surveyed around 4,500 people for the study including 500 people who had not previously disclosed the sexual abuse but were comfortable to talk about their experience.

It said that the term ‘violence’ can sometimes be associated with force, but that under guidelines for childhood abuse, violence can also mean “an event that had a marked or powerful impact on someone”.

The unwanted non-contact sexual violence in the study includes being shown pornographic material, to pose in a sexual suggestive manner for pictures, and having some expose themselves in front of a child.

A third of young people, or 33pc, reported experiencing non-contact sexual violence as a child.

Overall a quarter (25pc) of women reported experiencing non-contact sexual violence as a child, compared with 16pc of men.

Helen McGrath, Statistician in the Social Analysis Section, said the objective of the survey “was to provide high quality national prevalence data on sexual violence in Ireland which will

Ms McGrath added that the experiences detailed “range across a variety of experiences up to and including those which result in the most serious violations of personal dignity”