Sex, money and the Troubles: what was on our mind when we joined Europe 50 years ago

“Good Morning, Europe” was the banner headline on the Irish Independent on January 1, 1973, as readers woke up in a country that was now part of the European Economic Community.

The front-page story by “Our man in Brussels” declared: “This morning we join a potential new superpower, which possibly will one day rival the US and Russia. The formal enlargement of the European Common Market, to include Ireland, Denmark and Britain, came at midnight last night.”

On May 10 in 1972, at the prompting of both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, the country had voted by an overwhelming majority to join the EEC, now the European Union. The Yes side won 83pc of the vote.

Although a love of Europe may have driven the most ardent Yes campaigners — including the Fine Gael politician (and later taoiseach) Garret FitzGerald — the attraction among the public mostly seemed to be down to cold, hard cash.

As Diarmaid Ferriter noted in his history of the 1970s, Ambiguous Republic, the EEC was presented as something that would bring a substantial economic dividend.

In a Eurobarometer poll the year after we joined, 82pc of respondents said the most important aspect of the community was “economic”.

Early on, we had the image in Europe of a relatively poor country presenting a begging bowl, or as another historian, Joe Lee, put it: “Paddy, the amiable pickpocket”.

Inevitably, we were looking over our shoulder at the UK, which was planning to join the EEC at the same time. There was a feeling that if our closest trading partner was in and we were out, we were in danger of being left out in the cold.

An Irish Independent reporter on the first day of our membership made a stab at predicting how life would change now that we were in the EEC. “Although Pernod is hardly likely to replace the pint or lederhosen as the workman’s overalls, Irish life will be deeply and subtly affected,” the reporter suggested. “Will our bottle of wine be cheaper? Will a meal out suddenly cost less? Sadly, no. Market rules push up ‘cheap’ wines — from Bulgaria, Austria or Yugoslavia — to a price set by the market producer countries (France, Germany and Italy).”

The article went on to pose the question: “Will the Irish be able to work anywhere in the ‘nine’ from the moment of entry?

“Yes. An Irishman choosing a job in another market country will have all the rights of a national. He can demand the same pay and working conditions, claim equal union rights, training facilities, social security and access to housing and property as workers of the country he selects.”

There was no mention of the working rights of women here, but the effect of entry on equality for women was, if anything, more profound. Women in many jobs, including the civil service, were still required to give up employment when they married. Joining the EEC was seen as the impetus for change and the rule was scrapped in the public service in 1973.

In the private sector, some jobs continued to have a marriage bar, but the practice was banned in 1977 thanks to new European equality laws.

Some predictions on the first day of entry to the EEC proved wide of the mark, or at least took a long time to be fulfilled. It was reported that road traffic laws and penalties, traffic signs and the road-worthiness of cars would be standardised across the bloc.

The writer was perhaps over-optimistic when he predicted: “The traditional ploy used by successive Ministers of Finance of taxing petrol in order to pay for something else will be definitely out.”

There were also reflections on how we would become brilliant linguists.

On the first day of our membership, the Irish Independent reported on how “members of the gardaí have already become fluent French and German speakers in anticipation of their role as Euro-cops”.

The education correspondent also championed our linguistic skills: “The Irish Euro-schoolgoer is likely to be tri-lingual. Already, more than half of our post primary students are taking a continental language in addition to Irish and English.”

Writing in the Irish Independent on January 1, 1973, Ireland’s first commissioner, Patrick Hillery, underlined that one of the principal aims of the EEC was the “constant improvement of the living and working conditions” of its peoples.

There may have been bumps along the way, but few doubt that living standards have broadly improved in the long term, despite obvious problems in housing and healthcare.

There were extensive reports about the first “Eurobabies” born in Ireland at the start of the New Year.

Ireland’s youngest “Mister Europe” — all six pounds of him — was reported in the Evening Herald to have “loftily surveyed his kingdom from the arms of his happy mother in Dublin’s Coombe Hospital”.

The unnamed infant was born to Eileen Murphy of Dundrum 10 seconds into the New Year. Delighted father Frank said: “I know he’s the first child to be born in Common Market Ireland, but I can’t just think straight.”

Having gone through childbirth, Mrs Murphy then had to meet Tom O’Higgins TD, president of the Irish Council of the European Movement, who presented her with a medallion to mark Ireland’s accession to the EEC.

These medallions were presented to all babies born in the first 24 hours of Ireland’s existence in the European bloc.

While the Irish tricolour took its place with the flags of the eight other member nations, reporters noted that there was little fanfare with modest tree-planting ceremonies in each county.

The Irish Times reported: “Ireland today joined the European Community along with Britain and Denmark, but without ceremony or flourish.”

In its editorial on the day of accession, the newspaper said: “Those who predict that we may be entering another 800 years of conquest and exploitation will find few takers. It is an adventure which, like all adventures, will have perils and problems; it will also have rich opportunities, not least being the help of friends and neighbours. For we are among friends.”

While Ireland slipped quietly in, Britain marked its entry with a two-week festival beginning with firework displays.

There were already ominous signs of the discord ahead, however. The Irish Times reported on an opinion poll showing that half the population of Britain was “unhappy about entry into the EEC”.

The Daily Mail, later one of the most virulently Europhobic papers, greeted Britain’s arrival in the community with the exultant headline: “EUROPE, HERE WE COME!”

It declared: “For 10 years the Mail has campaigned for this day. We have not wavered in our conviction that Britain’s best and brightest future is with Europe.”

Of course, support for Ireland’s membership of the community was not universal. At the referendum in May 1972, Ireland’s accession was opposed by many left-wing groups, including the Labour Party, and the two main branches of militant republicanism, Provisional Sinn Féin and Official Sinn Féin.

The Provisional faction described the accession as a “sell-out” to former colonial powers, warning of huge price increases, factory closures, emigration to mainland Europe and conscription to a European army.

Official Sinn Féin, which later morphed into the Workers’ Party, declared the day of accession to the EEC as a “day of mourning”.

The papers reported that two members of the latter party were arrested after they placed a black curtain over the Parnell Monument on O’Connell Street.

A black drape was also placed over the Cúchulainn statue in the GPO, where leading member Máirín de Burca read the 1916 proclamation.

The Farmers’ Journal had little patience with those opposed to joining the community: “Most of the voices on the radio and TV against entry you’ll notice have Dublin accents… one and all are devoted disciples of Karl Marx. Do you find any one among them who earns his living the hard way? Instead you’ll find ESB officials, [Official] Sinn Féin, teachers in vocational schools, [Provisional] Sinn Féin, university lecturers, Parlour Pinks, and, overall, a motley collection of £3,000-a-year white collar-type trade union officials.”

The papers acknowledged that joining the community was not all about economics. It was an event that was likely to have a profound social and cultural impact. Over two issues, the Sunday Independent explored how life might change.

On the Sunday when the first of these essays appeared on December 31, the paper promoted the article on its front page with “Hello Europe!” in a banner headline.

Inside, the headline referred to the Continent as “the bride we don’t know” and a sub-headline asked “What does Europe think of us… How will she change us…. Can the marriage work?”

The writer, Brian Rothery, portrayed Europe as a place of unfathomable mystery, with its “smells of cigars and coffee and strange foods…. cafés with striped awnings, where everybody seems to be able to afford wine and beer for lunch”.

He warned that we had “just married a mate that we have never really seen”.

Rothery worried introspectively about our image abroad at a time when violence in Northern Ireland reached a peak: “People used to smile at the Irish and make jokes to us, for to be Irish meant something gentle, if a bit wild, to those who knew us. Now it means to be a member of a white Christian nation that other white Christian nations do not want to know, for this is the only country where white Christians murder each other.”

So, what did the Europeans think of the Irish? According to Rothery, they formed the view that Irish “women marry too young and are very strange not to work after marriage”.

And the European view of our menfolk: “The husbands go out alone too much to pubs.”

German girls, according to the article, found Irishmen “handsome and very pleasant”. French women found Irishmen handsome but cold, while Italians considered Irish males irresponsible and narrow-minded.

In his article, Rothery said that artificial dykes were built in Ireland to keep out the tide of permissiveness and titillation from Europe and Britain, but these were now leaking. As a result of British TV picked up on aerials in Ireland, “bare bottoms and bosoms are already in the living room, with the odd glimpse of full nakedness”.

But, according to Rothery, that was tame compared to what was coming from Europe now that we were joining the EEC. He said pornography was rampant in Holland, Germany and Denmark.

The article warned: “We have not yet been exposed to manifestations of conventional sexuality in Ireland, but the Europe we are joining has already moved into a phase where conventional sexuality has given way, on the newstands at least, to more decadent forms.”

With the removal of customs posts, Rothery warned that “the apparatus for stopping immoral literature will be gone”.

He concluded: “One can only wish that we were a little better prepared for what we are going to be exposed to.”

Often, it is the adverts next to the news stories in the days before and after our accession that reveal as much about the hopes and aspirations as the articles themselves.

Next to a story about our entry into the EU, there was an ad for what was becoming a vital and sought-after piece of electronic equipment: a colour TV set.

“Give your family colour for the New Year. They’ll love you for it the whole year round,” it read. You could rent a colour set from RTV Rentals for £2.15 per week.

The ads show that Ireland was already undergoing rapid social and economic change.

In an advertisement in the Sunday Independent for package holidays, readers were invited to “join the JWT set” with photos of bronzed beauties in bikinis. “The JWT Set ’73 are going to enjoy it all like they never did before. All the usual spots are there — Spain, Italy, Majorca, Ibiza, Yugoslavia and Greece…”

The Catholic Church remained influential and divorce and contraception were still banned, but the hierarchy was already losing its grip as we entered the EEC.

The adverts in the Evening Herald on the first day of 1973 show Dublin cinemas screening familiar 1970s fare: The Andromeda Strain and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid — but also The Sweet Sins of Sexy Susan.

It is likely that the latter film was cut to shreds by the film censor, but a report in the Sunday Independent suggested he was much less likely than his predecessors to ban films outright.

In the music charts, Thin Lizzy perhaps conveyed the mood of a country on the threshold of change with a number one single that gave a traditional ballad, Whiskey in the Jar, a modern electric rock sound. The song alternated with John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Happy Xmas (War is Over) at number one in the charts.

The war was by no means over in Northern Ireland, which had just endured the most violent year of the Troubles with deaths of just under 500 people.

It did not take a long time in 1973 before EEC headlines were superseded by reports of shootings and bombings North of the border.

The New Year was only minutes old when a man was gunned down in the New Lodge area of Belfast. On the day we entered the EEC, taoiseach Jack Lynch expressed the hope that membership would help to heal the divisions between “fellow Irishmen” and bring about unity and peace.

He wrote in the Irish Independent: “It is my belief that many of the economic and social differences which at present exist between North and South will rapidly disappear when we have fully adapted to the EEC membership.”

It was to be another quarter of a century before peace finally came to Northern Ireland, and membership of the European Union may have played a part in easing tensions along the border. But Brexit has complicated matters, and unity still seems a long way off.