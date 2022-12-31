| 5.9°C Dublin

Sex, money and the Troubles: what was on our mind when we joined Europe 50 years ago

Fifty years ago tomorrow, Ireland entered the Common Market, driven by a hope of prosperity. Kim Bielenberg delves into the newspaper archives to gauge the mood of the time

European leaders, including Jack Lynch, at the signing by Denmark, Ireland and the United Kingdom of the treaties of accession to the EEC in Brussels in 1972. Photo via Getty Images Expand

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

“Good Morning, Europe” was the banner headline on the Irish Independent on January 1, 1973, as readers woke up in a country that was now part of the European Economic Community.

The front-page story by “Our man in Brussels” declared: “This morning we join a potential new superpower, which possibly will one day rival the US and Russia. The formal enlargement of the European Common Market, to include Ireland, Denmark and Britain, came at midnight last night.”

