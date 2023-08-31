Sex education in school: ‘Saying sex should be pleasurable is not inappropriate — it’s a good thing’

After years of emphasis on biology and abstinence, sex education is finally being reformed in this country. But will it truly deliver what young people want and need?

Educators want to deliver a comprehensive sexual education that goes beyond abstinence or risk-based approaches and discusses concepts like pleasure. Photo: Picture posed/Getty Images

Aisling O’Leary Today at 03:30