Sex assault data is truly shocking – and so are state delays

Four in 10 of us have experienced sexual violence at some point in our lives. One in five have experienced some form of sexual violence during our childhood. One in two women have endured sexual violence, and one in five have experienced rape as an adult.

The results of a national sexual violence study, carried out by the Central Statistics Office, are stark and sobering.

Of the 8,400 people who took part in the study, 500 had never told anyone about their experience before they shared it with researchers from the CSO.

This is the closest we have ever got to understanding the true scale of sexual violence in Ireland.

It is well understood that, up until now, statistics on the prevalence of sexual violence have probably been hampered by under-reporting.

Crime statistics and figures from rape crisis centres can only ever reflect the experiences of those who have been able to come forward and disclose what happened to them.

The CSO data shows this has probably under-served everyone, particularly men. While more women reported experiencing sexual violence than men, women were far more likely than men to tell someone about what had happened to them.

Over half of women who experienced sexual violence disclosed it, compared with just 34pc of men. Sexual violence against men is not something that can be properly challenged unless it is properly understood.

One of the most staggering statistics in the report is the figure for women aged between 18 and 24 – 65pc of whom have reported experiencing sexual violence

For understandable reasons, the CSO did not survey anyone under 18. However, people did talk about sexual violence they experienced as children – including rape. Given these results, as well as anecdotal reports of a rise of sexual violence between teenagers, it is worth considering if there is a need now to try to sensitively research and understand the sexual violence experienced by children in more detail.

The disparity in the experiences of older and younger people is worth noting. While over a fifth of those aged between 18 and 24 reported experiencing sexual violence at some point in their lives, the figure was just 8pc for those aged 65 or older.

Does this mean that sexual violence is becoming more of a threat to younger people? Or does it mean newer generations are better able to understand and identify sexual abuse?

The CSO said yesterday that social progress might be part of the reason for higher disclosures among younger people. The data might also be affected by the memory of older respondents.

The last time the State carried out a national survey on the prevalence of sexual violence was the 2002 Sexual Assault and Violence in Ireland study, better known as SAVI.

After the results of SAVI started to become outdated, rape crisis agencies and women’s groups spent years lobbying the Government to repeat the study. This campaign was led by Ellen O’Malley-Dunlop, former chief executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

By 2015, the then justice minister Frances Fitzgerald agreed and vowed to find the estimated €1m cost for the research.

She backed Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s idea, which proposed splitting the cost between four government departments – justice, health, education, and children and youth affairs – over three years.

All Fitzgerald had to do was persuade her three cabinet colleagues – including the then health minister Leo Varadkar – to help find a little over €83,000 per department per year.

We finally have a new baseline from which to understand the true scale of sexual violence in Ireland

But by 2016, she was forced to concede that, after consulting with the other government ministers, it had been decided that “funding the project as proposed is not viable”.

In 2017, it emerged in the press that the Department of Justice had scrapped plans for a second national sexual violence study. The justice minister at the time was Charlie Flanagan, Fitzgerald’s successor.

In the ensuing uproar, the Government buckled under public pressure and did a U-turn. But it still took another year for plans for a new national sexual violence study to make it to the cabinet table.

Five years on, and following one of the largest pilots and most sensitive projects ever conducted by the CSO, we finally have a new baseline from which to understand the true scale of sexual violence in Ireland.

This new sexual violence study is not SAVI, and it cannot be compared directly with the 2002 research. And it was a good idea for the Government to trust the CSO, given the care and sensitivity with which the politically independent statisticians handled the project.

But it is worth asking where we might be now, had the Fine Gael-led government not stalled this vital project for so long.

A cynic might note that better data would have put more pressure on the Government to better fund frontline sexual violence supports.

Looking at the cold and uncomfortable data that the CSO has produced – showing 40pc of us have experienced sexual violence at some point in our lives – it is hard to understand what justification there could possibly be for not having done this years ago.

