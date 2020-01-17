The country is set for a cold weekend with “severe frost” and low temperatures nationwide as a cold snap sets in.

Severe frost to hit this weekend as temperatures to drop to -4C

According to Met Eireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly, temperatures as low as -4 degrees will see icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

“Very cold temperatures will be due to the lack of cloud cover and areas high pressure with clear skies,” she told Independent.ie.

“This will see temperatures drop to -4 degrees at their lowest and it’ll stay cold throughout the weekend.”

“Severe frost will set in countrywide overnight tonight and on Saturday night, with icy stretches on untreated surfaces,” she added.

The frost will set in from tonight and Saturday will see highs of 4-7 degrees throughout the day, with fog early in the morning.

However, the afternoon will be dry and sunny as the fog will clear off throughout the afternoon.

The frost will once again return on Saturday night but no snow is expected as it is predicted to remain dry.

“It’ll be dry and sunny again with light winds on Sunday and fog in the morning, which will clear off throughout the day.

“There will be some low cloud but it’ll stay dry and sunny throughout the day,” added Ms Donnelly.

Temperatures will reach highs of 4-9 degrees, with it remaining coldest across Ulster and north Leinster.

However, the cold snap will end on Sunday night and cloud cover on Monday will see temperatures rise slightly.

It’ll be less cold as temperatures throughout the day will range from 7 to 10 degrees and it’ll be brightest across the midlands and the southeast.

Tuesday will see return of the frost and outbreaks of rain, mist and local fog nationwide.

Online Editors