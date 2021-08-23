Several pubs near Croke Park shut by gardaí yesterday over Covid concerns

Supporters before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Several pubs near Croke Park were temporarily shut by gardaí yesterday due to anti-social behaviour and a lack of social distancing.

Gardaí are now investigating alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations at one of these pubs following the All-Ireland senior hurling final.

In a statement released today, a garda spokesperson said: “As part of the policing plan for yesterday's All Ireland Final, and following reports of anti-social behaviour and a lack of social distancing among crowds, Gardaí conducted a number of inspections of licensed premises in the Croke Park Area.

Read More

"A number of these premises were asked to temporarily cease trading in the interest of public safety.

“Gardaí are carrying out enquiries into alleged breaches of Covid regulations at one of these premises.”