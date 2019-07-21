Several people injured, including one seriously after man drove into crowd at grave blessing ceremony

Gardai and the emergency services have responded to an incident in Dundalk where a man drove into a crowd at a grave blessing ceremony, seriously injuring one person and leaving others with minor injuries.

The incident happened at around 4pm at Dowdallshill in the Co Louth town.

It is believed a large crowd had gathered at the ceremony when a man drove directly into the crowd.

One person was seriously injured. It is not known what the gender of the injured party is, or what age they are.

Others received minor injuries in what gardai are investigating as a road traffic collision.

One man has been arrested at the scene and is being questioned by gardai.

