Several people injured as protestor parachutes into stadium before Euro 2020 match

A cameraman is checked on after being injured following a pitch invasion by a Greenpeace protester before the match. Photo: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

UEFA has said “several people” are being treated in hospital for injuries caused by a protestor who parachuted into the stadium before France’s 1-0 victory over Germany in Munich.

It added that “law authorities will take the necessary action” for what it called a “reckless and dangerous” act.

Debris fell on to the field and main grandstand when the parachutist got tangled in wires carrying an overhead camera.

France coach Didier Deschamps was filmed ducking into the team dugout.

The protestor had the slogan “KICK OUT OIL!” and “Greenpeace” written on it.

He had glided into the stadium but seemed to lose control after connecting with wires attached to the roof for TV cameras.

He struggled to avoid crashing into spectators and managed to land on the the field, where Germany players Antonio Rüdiger and Robin Gosens were the first to approach him.

He was then led away by security stewards and given medical attention on the side of the field.

A camera operator appeared to have been injured in the incident but walked away by himself with medics.

The incident happened as the players were waiting to start the Group F match.



