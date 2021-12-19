Several people hospitalised after car mounts footpath in Offaly

Several people have been hospitalised after a car mounted a footpath and struck a number of pedestrians in the Midlands overnight.

Gardaí have arrested a 17-year-old in relation to the investigation on suspicion of drink driving following the serious collision in Offaly early this morning.

The incident happened at around 12.20am when a car collided with a group of people at O’Connell Street in Birr.

The injured pedestrians were taken to the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

When gardaí arrived at the scene the teenage driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

The 17-year-old juvenile was taken to Birr Garda Station were a blood sample was taken. He has since been released from custody pending further investigations.

The scene at O’Connell Street in Birr remains sealed-off pending a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

A Garda spokesman said they are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the Emmet Square or O'Connell Street areas of Birr between 12:15am and 12:20am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” the spokesman added.