A number of 'Child Sex Dolls' have been seized today as part of a garda operation targeting paedophiles who engage in child exploitation material.

Several 'child sex dolls' seized as gardai raid 31 homes in operation targeting paedophiles

A total of 31 homes around the country have been raided between July 23 – 26 in pursuit of those who possess, import and distribute child pornography.

The searches, under Operation Ketch, resulted in the confiscation of computers, phones and other equipment.

According to Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll, this is the first time that child sex dolls have represented a concern in Ireland.

“It is an issue that we have discussed in recent times with Customs officials. We are aware that they have been imported to the state and a number of them have been seized at points of entry to the state.

"But this is the first time we have come across one in a search of this nature.

“It's an added concern in area that gives rise considerable concern to say the least.”

Th Assistant Commissioner added that he hopes operations like this would discourage those who engage in child abuse images.

In February, a total of 38 premises were searched in the first phase of Operation Ketch.

Two suspects identified were under the age of 18 and have been referred to the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

A third suspect identified in the course of the operation, has recently been charged.

And a total of seven suspects have made admissions regarding their online activities to date.

The remaining cases are subject to ongoing investigations.

In one of those cases, Terabytes of material were seized, which amounted to over 1,000 hours of child abuse video imagery.

