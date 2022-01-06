Several charges dropped against former Olympic Council chief Pat Hickey over Rio tickets investigation

Pat Hickey on the streets of Leblon in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Picture: Steve Humphreys

A Brazilian court has dropped several charges against former Olympic Council of Ireland president Pat Hickey in relation to an illegal ticket sale investigation.

Mr Hickey was detained on eve of the Rio 2016 Olympic games and was later released on bail after paying a bond of BRL$1.5m (€400,000).

He was charged with a number of offences along with Kevin Mallon, director of sports hospitality company THG, and Brazilian national Barbara Carnieri.

A previously unpublished ruling by a Rio de Janeiro court from October revealed that three charges in the criminal action against the defendants were being dismissed- but the most serious charges remain active.

The charges dropped include allegations of ticket touting, disseminating articles linked to the Games without authorisation, and charges relating to tax evasion.

A judge ruled that the court would continue with four other charges including allegations of providing, diverting or facilitating the distribution of tickets for sale at a higher price.

The three other remaining charges relate to larceny, money laundering and promoting or financing a criminal organization.

The latter charge carries a maximum sentence of eight years imprisonment under Brazilian law.

Pat Hickey and Kevin Mallon have vehemently denied any wrong doing.

The court’s ruling last October also said that, given the “the defendants have already been summoned” and “presented a response to the accusation”, the matter was listed for judgement hearing on November 23 last at 2pm.

However, this hearing was postponed at the request of defence lawyers and a new date has not yet been set.

That same month the presiding judge had denied a separate Habeas Corpus claim by the defendants, with Ms Carnieri listed as the main respondent in that appeal.

A previous court update last May noted that two of the defendants did not have addresses in Brazil and that a minimum period of eight months is required to comply with certain requests including organising “extradition and interpreter services”.

In an interview with Independent.ie last year, prosecutor Marcos Kac said the case remained “very much active” and that it is “far from over”.

According to police, Mr Mallon, who was working for hospitality company THG at the time, had almost 800 tickets for the games in his hotel room when he was arrested. Some of the tickets had been allocated to the Olympic Council of Ireland.

It was alleged that THG, after being rejected as an authorised seller by the Rio Organising Committee, used a company called Pro10 to funnel tickets for resale at hugely inflated prices. Mr Hickey, it was alleged, was a key participant in the scheme.

Defence lawyers for the two men have maintained their clients' innocence since they were arrested in 2016.