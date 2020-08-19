Seven whales die after Donegal beach stranding

Northern bottlenose whales stranded at Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal. (Photo by Thomas and Louise Coleman and the Irisih Whale and Dolphin Group)

A huge operation is underway off the coast of Donegal after a group of northern bottlenose whales became stranded on a beach today.

The group of northern bottlenose whales came ashore at Rossnowlagh this morning.

A spokesperson for the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group said there is very little can be done to help the dying animals and the group confirmed that seven of the eight stranded whales have now died.

Trained staff from the IWDG and the National Parks and Wildlife Service are on site.

"Please give them space and respect to die without too much stress," said a spokesperson for the IWDG.

The deep-diving offshore species of whales are the largest member of the beaked whale family.

The tide is now coming in on the live stranded animals with some stranded and some are still in the water.

A spokesperson for the IWDG said the euthanasia of whales of this size very difficult without Immobolin, which is not available in the Republic.

"Shooting requires highly trained personnel," the spokesperson added.

The group has also appealed to members of the public not to travel to the beach in Rossnowlagh to take pictures of the whales.

It is understood that large numbers of people have gathered at the shoreline.

A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, IWDG are receiving upsetting news from our members on site from Donegal were crowds of people are going out to see and take selfies with the only surviving Northern Bottlenose Whale.

"Although we understand people want to see this large whale, we strongly urge members of the public to keep a safe distance from this whale and to be respectful allowing our trained members on site to do their job.

"Donegal County Council and the gardaí are en route to set up a barrier. We ask you to please respect it."

Dr Simon Berrow of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group said that up to eight whales are involved in the mass stranding.

"We know very little about them but they are prone to mass strandings.

"This is the largest mass stranding of this species ever in Ireland. To be honest, there is very little we can do about it because the average whale weighs about three tonnes so they are not really good candidates for refloating," he said.

