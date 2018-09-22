Changes are being made to the wording allowed on birth certificates.

Seven things you need to know about new birth certificate 'parent' wording

The move means same-sex couples will be able to register both of their names on their baby's birth certificate.

Measures are also being introduced to ban anonymous donations of sperm, eggs and embryos and to allow donor-conceived children to request information about their genetic parentage from the age of 18.

Traditionally, birth certificates have used the terms mother and father, meaning one parent in a same-sex couple was not able to register as a parent.

This has created significant difficulties for same-sex couples, particularly when it comes to getting passports for their children.

Why is this happening?

Under the Children and Family Relations Act 2015, the word 'parent' can be used in place of the words 'father' or 'mother' on a birth certificate.

The relevant part of the act has yet to be commenced, but authorities are expected to be ready for it to begin this autumn.

The move is part of a raft of measures aimed at better reflecting the diversity of family life in contemporary Ireland. In particular, the change is to facilitate the registration of births for same-sex couples that would include the details of both parents.

What sort of difficulties does the current situation pose for same-sex couples?

It acts as a barrier to both partners in a same-sex couple being able to register as parents on their child's birth certificate.

In practice one partner can register, but their spouse can't take legal responsibility for the child, despite being a co-parent.

A particular difficulty arises when it comes to applying for a passport for their child. One same-sex couple has told how a garda informed them he was unable to sign the passport form unless one of them was listed a single parent and the other signed an affidavit waiving her rights to the child.

What about the children of same-sex couples? Will they have a right to know who their biological parents are?

There are specific provisions in the act when it comes to children conceived with the assistance of donor eggs, sperm or embryos.

Firstly, donors will no longer be able to remain anonymous.

Secondly, the act allows for the setting up of a National Donor-Conceived Person Register and for such children, on becoming adults, to be able to request the name, date of birth and contact details of a relevant donor.

In practice, how will this work?

It will be noted in the births register that there is additional information available that the child can request on reaching the age of 18.

The donor will also be notified that a request has been made. Information will have to be released to the child 12 weeks after a request.

However, there is a provision for the donor to object if they believe their safety or that of the child requires that the information not be released. Any refusal to release the information, as a result of an objection by a donor, can be appealed to the courts.

Should children not be told sooner?

This has been advocated in some quarters and could be considered down the line. One proposal is that a "sufficient maturity test" is used to determine if a child is ready.

What is the Department saying about this?

A spokesperson for the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said: "The words 'mother' and 'father' will not be replaced. There will, however, be an additional option to use the term 'parent' for any parent, who, where appropriate, wants to avail of it.

"The main reason for the change is to facilitate registration of births for same-sex couples that would include the details of both parents in the birth registration."

Has there been any reaction?

The Government's Special Rapporteur on Child Protection, Dr Geoffrey Shannon, described the measures as "a significant positive step forward". He said the act sought to provide for the best interests of children in donor- assisted situations by ensuring it was clear who were the child's legal parents.

Dr Shannon also said the ban on anonymous donations and provisions allowing donor-conceived children to request information on the identity of the donor were also important developments.

He said Ireland had "a dark history" when it came to the tracing of genetic parents, as could be seen from various controversies in the area of adoption. The new measures, he said, "will be an opportunity to draw a line in the sand in so far as the past is concerned and to establish a new regime where we value the right of a person to know who their genetic parents are".

"The right to know your genetic parentage is a key human right," he said.

Irish Independent