Seven teenagers arrested following car theft in north Dublin

Seven juveniles have been arrested after a car was stolen in north Dublin over the weekend.

Gardaí from the Ballymun District arrested the seven teenagers who were in the car, following a short pursuit on Friday night.

Gardaí observed the stolen car and signalled to the driver to stop, however, the driver took off at speed.

The car failed to stop for Gardaí and a managed containment operation was put in place.

A spokesperson for Gardaí said the vehicle was pursued and apprehended by Gardaí in the Dublin 1 area.

"The car is currently subject to a technical examination,” said the spokesperson.

“Seven teenage juveniles were arrested and later released from Garda custody pending referrals to the Garda Youth Diversion Bureau.”

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.