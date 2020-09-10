Seven Pomeranian puppies seized by Gardaí after car searched at speeding checkpoint

The seven Pomeranians were in a plastic container in the boot. Credit: An Garda Siochana

Seven Pomeranian puppies were seized by gardaí after a car was stopped at a speeding checkpoint in Kildare on August 29.

A car was stopped for speeding at the checkpoint on the M7 in Mayfield, Co. Kildare on Saturday, August 29.

It is understood that the driver was not forthcoming and the car was searched.

The puppies were found in a plastic container in the boot of the car and the driver, an adult male in his late teens, did not have paperwork to account for the dogs and their movements across the border.

None of the puppies were microchipped and were too young to be separated from their mother.

They were then seized by duty officers under the Animal Health and Welfare Act, 2013 and transferred to the care of the Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA).

"A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver in relation to the speeding offence," said a garda spokesperson.

"No arrests have been made and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the seizure of the dogs. Investigations are ongoing," they added.

Separately, there have been increased dog seizures by Gardaí in recent months.

In late August Gardaí seized 32 dogs in north Dublin which were valued at more than €120,000.

