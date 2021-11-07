Seven people treated for smoke inhalation after blaze breaks out at Dublin apartment

Dublin Fire Brigade at the scene of an apartment fire on Georges Street in Dublin city centre on Sunday. Photo: Damien Storan.

Seven people have been treated for smoke inhalation after fire broke out at an apartment in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

Dublin Fire Brigade said seven fire engines and three ambulances were dispatched to the blaze on South Great Georges Street shortly before 4pm today.

No one was injured and the blaze is now under control but road closures remain in place.

Photos posted to the DFB Twitter site show flames billowing out of a first floor apartment and smoke blanketing the immediate area.

Meanwhile gardaí said they are assisting the fire brigade with traffic management in the area.