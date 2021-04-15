Seven people injured in two-car crash in Louth 

Seven people have been injured in a two-car crash in Co Louth.

One person, a woman in her 20s, was brought to Beaumont Hospital where her condition is described as serious.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the serious collision that occurred at the R174 in Blackgate, Ravensdale, at 3.50 pm today.

The six other people who were injured- three men, one woman and two children were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda to be treated for their injuries.

"Garda forensic collision investigators are currently at the scene and the road is closed to allow for a technical examination to take place,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling in the area between 3:30pm and 4:30pm today and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drumad Garda station on 042 935 8680, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

Online Editors