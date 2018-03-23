Seven people, including a baby, were hospitalised after two separate road incidents in Mayo and Cork on Friday.

Seven people - including baby - hospitalised after two separate road incidents

Five people, including the young child, were airlifted to hospital after a serious collision in Co Mayo earlier today.

Gardai and emergency services rushed to the coastal town of Bellullet at 3.15pm after receiving a call about a collision involving a car and a van. The driver of the van, a male in his 40s, suffered serious injuries in the crash at Muinhin Bridge, which is on the R313 between Bangor and Belmullet.

The four occupants of a car – two women in their 60s, a female in her 20s and a baby suffered non-serious injuries. The five people injured were all airlifted to Mayo University Hospital.

The road remained closed overnight from the Glenamoy turnoff, to allow forensic examinations. Diversions were also put in place.

Meanwhile, in Cork, two people were injured in multi-vehicle accident in Cork. The collision occurred on the N71 Bantry-Bandon road outside Rosscarbery around 8pm.

It is understood that three vehicles were involved in the collision which occurred at Connonagh.

Gardaí have closed the portion of the N71 road involved to facilitate the work of the emergency services with Health Service Executive (HSE) ambulances being supported by garda units and Clonakilty Fire Brigade.

Motorists have been warned to expect diversions to remain in place until Saturday morning. Two people were injured in the collision and were transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

It is understood that both suffered serious injuries in the three car collision. Gardaí have urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact either Clonakilty or Skibbereen Garda Stations.

