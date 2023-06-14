Seven men arrested in Mayo and Galway following operation involving 85 gardaí

Seven men have been arrested in Mayo and Galway this morning following an operation involving 85 gardaí.

The seven, two aged in their 40s four in their 20s and an adult in his teens have all been detained at Garda Stations in Mayo for offences which include serious assault, violent disorder, possession of weapons and drug offences.

The operation was carried out with the purpose of targeting the activities of criminal gangs operating in both Mayo and Galway.

A number of properties were searched in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo and further properties were searched in the Ballybane and the Bohermore areas of Galway City.

Gardaí were assisted by a number of national units including Armed Support Unit, Air Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

Investigations ongoing.