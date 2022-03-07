Seven of Ireland’s leading charities have teamed together to provide support and supplies to families fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

The Irish Emergency Alliance, which is made up of ActionAid, Christian Aid, Plan International, Self Help Africa, Tearfund, Trócaire and World Vision, has launched an appeal to jointly raise funds.

The Alliance is appealing to the Irish public to donate so it can provide food, water, blankets, shelter, medical supplies and emotional support to refugees in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

As over a million people have fled Ukraine to escape the war, many are crossing borders with only what they can carry on their back and are facing long waits and freezing night-time temperatures.

"We have all been shocked by the terrible images of war on our television screens over the past week,” Executive Director of the Irish Emergency Alliance Brian Casey said.

"It’s easy to feel helpless when confronted by the scale of the suffering but at times like this donating money to charities responding to the crisis will make a huge difference to people desperately in need of support.”

Between the seven charities making up the Irish Emergency Alliance, it has Irish aid agencies and programmes in 85 different countries, giving it an expertise to respond quickly to the crisis.

The Irish public can donate at irishemergencyalliance.org or by calling 1 800 939 979 or by texting IEA to 50300 to give €4.