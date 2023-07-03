Seven GAA fans arrested and 15 ejected from Croke Park after brawl on Hill 16

Seven GAA fans were arrested after a fight broke out on Hill 16 at Croke Park on Saturday evening, gardaí have confirmed.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

"Gardaí arrested seven individuals in relation to a number of offences which occurred inside, and in the environs of, Croke Park, Dublin 1, on Saturday 1st July 2023,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier today, the GAA confirmed that 15 fans were ejected from Croke Park on Saturday evening.

GAA headquarters was close to capacity for the All-Ireland football quarter finals, which opened with Kerry versus Tyrone and continued with the all-Ulster clash of Monaghan and Armagh.

Video footage later emerged on social media showing a fight that broke out on the Dineen Hill 16 between a group of young supporters, many of whom were wearing Monaghan and Armagh county colours.

The footage shows blows being exchanged and some of those involved being knocked to the ground.

Director of communications with the GAA, Alan Milton, said the fight broke at roughly 8.20pm, just before the Monaghan-Armagh penalty shoot-out. He described the melee as “very unsavoury and unpleasant”.

"What took place on Hill 16 on Saturday… was not what we come to expect from our games anywhere or from those who attend them,” he told RTÉ’s News at One.

"We’ve already liaised with the gardaí. There were four arrests on the evening, I think there were 15 ejections in total, and just to put that in context on a weekend when we had 140,000 people in total in Croke Park, there were no arrests or ejections yesterday. So, we’re very keen to message with our county units and indeed clubs if required to call out this type of behaviour and to remind people that there’s simply no place for it.”

The Dineen Hill 16 and Nally terraces are the only standing sections in Croke Park, but in response to a query from the Irish Independent yesterday, a GAA spokesperson said incidents like this threaten the viability of the terrace layout.

Watch: Armagh and Monaghan fans brawl on Hill 16 at Croke Park during All-Ireland quarter-final

“Terraces are an important part of the atmosphere associated with GAA games. They feature all over the country and provide colour, noise, and affordable tickets. This type of behaviour, if left unchecked, could ultimately lead to the iconic Hill 16 converting to an uncovered stand,” the spokesperson added.

“We appeal to all our great supporters not to let a small group of people take away an important part of our heritage.”

Mr Milton echoed this sentiment, saying the GAA is “proud” that fans are not segregated at games, adding: “We’re very lucky that segregation is not an issue.”

He said the GAA has no desire to change the layout of Hill 16, but “in a worst case scenario”, if similar incidents become more common, the association would have to keep the terrace design “under review”.

Reacting to scene footage on social media, a spokesperson for Armagh GAA said the incident is not reflective of the “thousands of fans” who follow the Orchard County’s teams.

“This matter is being dealt with by Croke Park and An Garda Siochána,” they said.

“The footage circulating on social media of a small number of people does not represent the behaviour of the thousands of fans who are a credit to our county and have travelled the country to support our county team."

The Irish Independent has contacted Monaghan GAA for comment.

Monaghan earned a famous victory over neighbours Armagh following a tense encounter, that was decided after two full rounds of penalties.

Gardai said anyone who attended any event this weekend in Croke Park and would like to make a complaint should contact gardaí at Mountjoy garda station at 01 6668600 or contact their local garda station.