SEVEN people a day are still dying from Covid-19 so people should curtail celebrations and take care when mixing with people aged over 50 who have not received their booster vaccines, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has warned.

In his letter to Government Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said it is “strongly advised” that only three other households should visit another home during the festive period.

“In general, people are advised to limit their contacts throughout this period, keeping celebrations small and taking particular cognisance of protecting those aged 50 years and older and those with underlying conditions who may not yet have received their booster vaccine,” Dr Holohan added.

He said there should be “strict social distancing” rules in all indoor hospitality including all bars, restaurants, and hotels. This should include table service only, a maximum of six people per table, no multiple booking and no mingling between groups.

Mr Holohan said attendance at indoor events, including entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events, should be limited to no more than 50pc of the venue’s capacity and all events should be seated only. Masks should be worn at all times including during the performance/event, and only removed if eating or drinking

Nphet also wants the use of Covid passes extended. In particular they recommend that only vaccinated people or those who have recovered from the virus should be allowed into gyms and hotels.

The letter says that all new measures should be implement as soon as possible and remain in place until January 9, 2022.

“The NPHET believes that these are a targeted set of measures focused on those activities and settings that are likely to have the biggest impact over the coming weeks, while maintaining as much economic and societal activity as possible,” Mr Holohan wrote.

He also called for the booster vaccine campaign to be accelerated to “the greatest extend possible” due to the potential threat of the Omicron variant.

Mr Holohan warned deaths per day have been increasing very slowly at approximately seven per day, or 200 deaths per month.

“This may rise further, given the very high case counts, though booster vaccination in older age groups may mitigate against this,” he said.

He also said there continues to be a significant number of outbreaks in settings where vulnerable people are residents.

Mr Holohan said the overall epidemiological situation “remains concerning and delicately balanced”.

“Ireland remains vulnerable to a further deterioration in the disease profile depending on a number of factors, including levels of social contact in the coming weeks and over the festive period, adherence to basic public health protective measures and levels of immunity across the population, and the potential impact of the recently identified Omicron variant which remains uncertain at present,” he added.

He said the incidence rate is highest in children aged 5-12 years old. Incidence in most other age groups has been relatively stable or reducing. He said the incident rate is reducing in older age groups who have received booster shots.

He said the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) advises that restrictions should be introduced to reduce contacts and mixing during the festive season. He also said the ECDC have said the threat of the Omicron to EU members states is high to very high.

Nphet’s modelling shows that if Omicron becomes the dominant variant over the coming weeks and the vaccines are not as effective as they have been with the Delta strain then there is high risk of a surge in virus transmission over Christmas.

He said the most pessimistic but plausible scenario show there will be 750 to 1300 people in hospital due to Covid and 200-400 will require critical care.