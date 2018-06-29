Seven people have been charged following a crackdown into a suspected people smuggling ring operating in Ireland.

Seven people have been charged following a crackdown into a suspected people smuggling ring operating in Ireland.

Seven are arrested in crackdown on people smuggling

An operation led by Immigration Enforcement Criminal and Financial Investigation (CFI) officers targeted seven addresses in the UK aimed at dismantling a suspected organised crime group believed to be involved in the facilitation of Georgian nationals into the UK through Ireland.

The investigation, which started in June 2017, was supported by the Joint Agency Task Force (JATF) which comprises of organisations including the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) and other law enforcement partners.

The task force enables cross-border co-operation across a range of policing areas, as well as intelligence sharing, which helps keep communities safe and secure.

All the individuals charged have been remanded in custody to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on July 25.

Irish Independent