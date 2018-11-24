Services have this afternoon resumed from Dublin's Heuston Station following major disruption earlier this morning.

Services resume from Heuston Station after disruption due to tragic incident on line

A tragic incident on the line between Sallins and Newbridge led to the line being closed this morning for several hours.

Almost all trains out of Heuston station were cancelled as a result.

Buses were arranged to transport passengers over the duration of the disruption.

Services resumed shortly after 1pm however Irish Rail warned there would be knock-on disruption for the rest of the day.

Trains are out of position which could lead to reduction in capacity on some services.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Online Editors