Seriously-ill patients to travel further for care as hospital unit set to ‘evolve’

Forcing seriously ill patients to be swept by ambulance past their local hospital on a dark winter’s night to another emergency department miles away may be the price we have to pay for living in a small country like Ireland.

Hospitals such as Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan do not have the critical mass of patients, range of specialities, medical expertise and intensive care beds for around five or six complex and urgent patients a day who need to be in a bigger centre to get proper care. Now with the decision to discontinue its full emergency service, the task is to learn lessons from the mid-west with patients piled into University Hospital Limerick, following reconfiguration in that region.

Navan has already lost its autonomy to treat patients suffering major heart attacks as well as suspected strokes.

The decision to shut its emergency department and replace it with a 24-hour medical assessment unit, along with its local injuries unit, has sealed its fate. Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda is earmarked to look after the most serious emergency cases from Co Meath instead.

Read More

The Save Navan Hospital group put up a strong fight to retain its emergency department but while there is still no definite timeline for the incremental “evolution” as the HSE wants to call it – avoiding the word ‘downgrading’ – the wheels are about to be put in motion. Navan hospital, which had around 21,700 emergency department attendances in 2018, is promised a very healthy future by the HSE, taking on more non-complex day surgery, rehab and step-down facilities as well as continuing its outpatient departments.

The plan will see around five or six seriously ill patients a day having to be taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Navan’s intensive care beds are going to close. Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer of the HSE, said there is a direct correlation between a low number of beds and poor outcomes.

Navan emergency department is no longer recognised for training junior doctors.

Although its new medical assessment unit will operate 24/7, patients attending there need to be referred by a GP.

Navan’s clinical director, Dr Gerry McEntee, said it will continue to see around 80pc of the 25-30 patients who currently arrive at the hospital’s emergency department daily.

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda has the critical services for most seriously ill unstable patients, including interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, neurology, emergency surgery, infectious diseases and

nephrology.

Robert Morton, of the National Ambulance Service, said it has a short-term and intermediate plan which includes an additional emergency ambulance and an advanced paramedic.

HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said Drogheda has already got 44 additional beds to take patients from Navan Hospital.

“We know one of the biggest changes that will impact on Drogheda is the opening of a 30-bed step-down unit in Navan to ease the pressures.”

Another 10 medical beds are going into Drogheda for the additional attendances. It is due extra staff and two additional intensive care beds.

Dr Henry said: “In line with what has been successfully implemented in other hospitals, Navan will maintain and expand on most of the services it now provides.”

The plan is for Navan to build on an existing partnership with the Mater Hospital, which had led to patients having day surgery there.

The new second general theatre, recovery room and day ward mean an increasing number of Mater surgeons will be providing more surgical services to the local community, said the HSE.

However, local TD and Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín warned of 12-hour waits in Drogheda A&E as it stands.

“Tens of thousands of patients from Meath may now have to join them. When hospitals are overcrowded they stop elective produces. The HSE plan will increase the length of hospital waiting lists,” he warned.