| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Seriously-ill patients to travel further for care as hospital unit set to ‘evolve’

HSE chief operations officer Anne O&rsquo;Connor. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

HSE chief operations officer Anne O&rsquo;Connor. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Forcing seriously ill patients to be swept by ambulance past their local hospital on a dark winter’s night to another emergency department miles away may be the price we have to pay for living in a small country like Ireland.

Hospitals such as Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan do not have the critical mass of patients, range of specialities, medical expertise and intensive care beds for around five or six complex and urgent patients a day who need to be in a bigger centre to get proper care. Now with the decision to discontinue its full emergency service, the task is to learn lessons from the mid-west with patients piled into University Hospital Limerick, following reconfiguration in that region.

Most Watched

Privacy