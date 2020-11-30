‘Serious breaches’ of animal welfare suspected as 23 dogs and four horses seized in Kilkenny raid

One of the 23 dogs seized in today's operation in Callan.

An investigation is underway into “serious breaches” of animal welfare after 23 dogs and four horses were seized in Callan, Kilkenny today.

Twenty three dogs including lurchers, terriers and greyhounds, and four horses were seized in the course of the search.

Gardaí obtained a warrant to search the premises and later arrested a male who is alleged to have obstructed the search.

The Kilkenny Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Kilkenny County Council, local vets and dog rescues all aided Gardaí in their operation to rescue the animals.

The 27 animals were removed from the scene on welfare grounds.

The arrested male has charged under the Animal Welfare Act and will appear before Kilkenny District Court.

Kilkenny Gardaí “sincerely” thanked all those who assisted in the search and those who are endeavouring to rehabilitate the animals.

