Serial thief had notebook stolen from detective's car hidden in his underwear

A SERIAL thief had a stolen garda’s notebook containing sensitive information that could have been “dangerous if it got into the wrong hands” hidden in his underpants.

Father-of-one David Cooney (39) was caught with a detective’s notebook in a plastic bag in his underwear when gardai brought him in for a search. It had been taken in a break-in to the garda’s car days earlier and, while there was no evidence that Cooney was responsible for the theft, he admitted handling stolen property.

He said he “just found” the notebook, and gardai believed he was on his way to “get rid of it” when they stopped him on a street near his home.

Cooney, from St Anthony’s Road, Rialto, was already in custody at the time of his court case and Judge Dermot Simms gave him a six-month prison sentence, backdating part of it and suspending the rest.

Detective Garda Robert Fitzharris told Dublin District Court on February 5, 2017, there was an overnight break-in to a female detective’s Mini Cooper and items including her ballistics vest, cap and official notebook were taken.

Five days later, on February 10, gardai arrested Cooney at St Anthony’s Road on suspicion of a separate offence, after seeing him speaking to another man.

He was taken to Kilmainham Garda Station where he was searched. The missing notebook was found in a clear plastic bag in his underwear.

This contained “very sensitive information and if it got into the wrong hands it could have been dangerous”, Det Gda Fitzharris said.

He believed the accused had been on his way to get rid of the notebook but “whom he was going to give it to, I don’t know”.

Gardai obtained a warrant to search his home, and when they did so a number of other items were found in the front garden – designer sunglasses, mini-telescopes, cameras, sat-navs and a fob for an apartment complex.

Det Gda Fitzharris believed these were connected with car thefts. The accused told gardai he “just found” the notebook.

The accused’s barrister Emmet Nolan said there was no evidence to suggest Cooney was involved in breaking into any car, or to contradict his assertion that he had come across the notebook.

Det Gda Fitzharris agreed.

Separately, he was found in possession of a Stanley blade when gardai stopped him in the south inner city. He told gardai he had it for his protection.

The court heard Cooney had 57 prior convictions, for theft and other offences.

He had had an “appalling” upbringing and had led “a chaotic lifestyle at the centre of which is an addiction to drugs”, Mr Nolan said.

In the recent past, his life had been “beset by personal tragedy” and Cooney plunged himself further into his long-standing addiction.

The court heard he had started abusing alcohol at the age of 10 and quickly progressed to cannabis and eventually heroin.

At the time of the case, he had been in custody on remand for four months.

Judge Simms gave him a six-month sentence but backdated it to March 15, when Cooney had gone into custody. The judge suspended the balance of the sentence for two years.

