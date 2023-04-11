Serial killing spy Freddie Scappaticci takes his secrets to grave, denying his victims justice

Freddie Scappaticci, the informer known as Stakeknife, has died in England where he had been living in witness protection since he fled Belfast Photo: PACEMAKER BELFAST

Allison Morris

He was the “jewel in the crown” of British intelligence. Now Freddie Scappaticci — the informer known as Stakeknife — will take the secrets of his murderous past to the grave.