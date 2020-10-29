SEPARATE funerals will be held for the father and two sons who died in a Cork murder-double suicide.

Tadhg O'Sullivan (59), Mark O'Sullivan (25) and Diarmuid O'Sullivan (23) died in a triple shooting tragedy outside Kanturk, Co Cork on Monday after a row over a family inheritance.

Gardaí fear that Mark was shot multiple times in the bedroom of the family's Assolas farmhouse home at 6.40am when he was confronted by his father Tadhg and younger brother Diarmuid in a row about a will and farm inheritance.

Tadhg and Diarmuid later went to a field some 600m from the house and took their own lives.

The farmhouse in Assolas, Kanturk, north-east Co Cork, where the bodies of Tadgh O'Sullivan and his two sons Diarmuid and Mark were found on Monday (Niall Carson/PA)

The farmhouse in Assolas, Kanturk, north-east Co Cork, where the bodies of Tadgh O'Sullivan and his two sons Diarmuid and Mark were found on Monday (Niall Carson/PA)

Rifles were found beside the two bodies.

Now, it has been confirmed that separate funerals will be held for the three.

The Requiem Mass for Diarmuid and Tadgh will take place privately for family members only on Friday at 2.30pm in St Mary's Church, Castlemagner.

Their burial will take place afterwards to St. Brigid's Cemetery Castlemagner.

Donations have been requested by the family, in lieu of flowers, to The Cliona Ring Foundation.

A garda at the entrance to the O'Sullivan farm at Assolas, near Kanturk, North Cork. Photo: Provision

A garda at the entrance to the O'Sullivan farm at Assolas, near Kanturk, North Cork. Photo: Provision

The funeral for Mark will take place on Saturday and will also be private and for family members only.

His family have requested donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Jack and Jill Foundation.

The Requiem Mass of Mark O'Sullivan will be streamed live at 3.30pm from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk on the parish website.

While full ballistic tests are still awaited, it is understood up to seven shots were fired in the Assolas farmhouse outside Kanturk where Mark was later found dead.

The weapons used were two hunting rifles.

It is also feared that Tadhg and Diarmuid had deliberately planned to confront Mark when he was unable to flee.

Flowers placed at the entrance to the O'Sullivan family farm at Assolas, near Kanturk, North Cork. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Flowers placed at the entrance to the O'Sullivan family farm at Assolas, near Kanturk, North Cork. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

A personal note recovered from the body of Diarmuid outlined at length his anguish at the inheritance dispute and the toll it had taken on him and their family.

It is believed the lengthy note was written several hours before the triple shooting, indicating that the attack was fully premeditated.

The triple shooting followed escalating tensions after details emerged two weeks ago of a proposed will which was seen to favour Mark with a farm inheritance.

Diarmuid was deeply upset over the proposed terms of the will.

Tadhg was apparently very annoyed at the treatment of his younger son and the failure to reach a compromise over the inheritance.

The final of the three post mortem examinations was completed at Cork University Hospital (CUH) yesterday by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Gardaí said they are withholding the results of the post mortem examinations for operational reasons.

While detectives are treating the matter as a criminal investigation, they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Both Tadhg and Diarmuid died from single gunshot wounds to the head.

Both wounds were inflicted at close range.

Irish Independent sources indicated Mark sustained multiple gunshot wounds with up to seven shots fired in his bedroom.

He had injuries to his hands indicating that he had desperately tried to protect himself.

Gardaí recovered a total of three legally held weapons at the property and surrounding fields last Monday - a shotgun and two rifles.

It is not believed that the shotgun was discharged.

The two rifles were recovered from beside the bodies of Tadhg and Diarmuid in a field 600 metres from the farmhouse known as 'The Fort' due to its proximity to an old fairy ring.

All three weapons have now been sent to Dublin for analysis by ballistic experts.

Gardaí hope that the ballistic analysis will assist them with piecing together the precise sequence of tragic events last Monday morning.

A full forensic analysis of the farmhouse and surrounding scene has been completed by Garda Technical Bureau officers.

Mark had been away from the property at Assolas, between Kanturk and Castlemagner, for several days as he brought his mother, Ann (60), to a medical appointment in Dublin.

The 60 year old, a respected nurse based in nearby Mallow, has been battling serious health issues over recent times.

Legal documentation found in the farmhouse as well as a detailed personal note recovered beside Diarmuid's body added further weight to the Garda theory that the tragedy was linked to a bitter row about the inheritance of a 115 acre local holding.

The note outlined in detail Diarmuid's upset at the inheritance dispute and the personal toll it had taken on him.

It runs to more than a dozen pages and, sources indicated, was left for the attention of his mother.

All three bodies were released back to the grieving family last night from CUH.

Online Editors