Separate funeral arrangements due for brothers following double murder-suicide

Two separate funeral ceremonies are expected to be staged for three brothers who died in a horrific double-murder suicide in Cork.

The bodies of Willie (66), Paddy (60) and Johnny (59) Hennessy were released to their heartbroken family following the triple tragedy last week that left a north Cork community reeling.

A requiem mass is expected to be celebrated for Johnny tomorrow.

It is expected that a separate joint requiem mass will be celebrated in Mitchelstown for Paddy and Willie on Thursday.

The arrangements – which have not yet been confirmed – will take place in strict adherence with Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions.

A fourth brother, Jer, who died in tragic circumstances in January 2014, is interred at Brigown New Cemetery, where all three burials are now expected to take place.

Willie, Paddy and Johnny were locally nicknamed ‘The Saints’.

Their deaths followed a disagreement over income from the small family farm at Curraghgorm, about 8km outside Mitchelstown, which escalated tragically last Thursday evening.

Post-mortem examinations were conducted at Cork University Hospital (CUH) by Locum State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Results have not been released by gardaí for operational reasons.

However, it is understood Willie and Pa both died from multiple severe trauma injuries to the head consistent with blows from a heavy axe.

An axe was found a short distance from where their bodies were discovered.

Johnny is understood to have died from drowning.

Paddy’s body was found in the yard of the family farm where the brothers operated a firewood business and raised dry cattle.

Willie’s body was discovered in a nearby shed.

It is feared both were attacked by their younger brother, Johnny, after a dispute over farm income escalated out of control.

Manhunt

Both were pronounced dead at the scene late on Thursday night when armed gardaí had attended the property after a relative raised the alarm on discovering one of the bodies lying in the farmyard.

However, gardaí found no sign of their younger brother Johnny at the farm where he lived.

A manhunt was launched and Johnny’s Toyota van was discovered on Friday morning parked about 4km away by Killacluig Church where the brothers regularly attended mass.

At lunchtime, a Garda helicopter crew spotted a body in the nearby River Funshion – just over 1km across fields from where the van was found parked.

Gardaí have confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter.

A Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) review is under way over a possible contact with one of the deceased brothers in the hours before the tragedy.