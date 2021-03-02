| -0.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Separate funeral arrangements due for brothers following double murder-suicide

Murdered: Brothers Willie and Paddy Hennessey from Corragorm, near Mitchelstown, Co Cork,  pictured in 2009 Expand

Close

Murdered: Brothers Willie and Paddy Hennessey from Corragorm, near Mitchelstown, Co Cork,  pictured in 2009

Murdered: Brothers Willie and Paddy Hennessey from Corragorm, near Mitchelstown, Co Cork,  pictured in 2009

Murdered: Brothers Willie and Paddy Hennessey from Corragorm, near Mitchelstown, Co Cork,  pictured in 2009

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

Two separate funeral ceremonies are expected to be staged for three brothers who died in a horrific double-murder suicide in Cork.

The bodies of Willie (66), Paddy (60) and Johnny (59) Hennessy were released to their heartbroken family following the triple tragedy last week that left a north Cork community reeling.

A requiem mass is expected to be celebrated for Johnny tomorrow.

Most Watched

Privacy