'Sensitive stage of pandemic' as two further deaths and 14 new cases confirmed

PPE equipment hangs outside tents where Covid-19 patients are being treated at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria (Jerome Delay/PA)

The country is at a "sensitive stage of the pandemic", the acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO) warned as a further two deaths and 14 new coronavirus cases were announced today.

A total of 1,748 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland and there have now been a total of 25,683 cases of the virus, the department of health announced this evening.

Nphet met yesterday and will meet again tomorrow to review the country's response to the pandemic.

It is now expected that proceeding to Phase Four of lifting restrictions will be delayed.

“We are at a sensitive stage in the pandemic," said Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting CMO.

"This requires caution and collective effort to hold firm and keep the virus suppressed in the community. Continue to follow public health advice."

Read More

Meanwhile, 37 pubs have been found to be in breach of regulations and licensing laws, including 26 potential breaches found at the weekend of July 3 to 5.

Files will now be prepared for the DPP in each of these cases.



In all these cases, Gardaí found customers drinking alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.



"The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome. However, there remains a minority who are putting their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting COVID-19," said Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey.

"Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to play their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours.”



Operation Navigation will continue next weekend.

Online Editors