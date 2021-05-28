HSE data relating to around 520 patients, as well as some corporate documents, have been released on to the internet following the cyber-attack, the HSE revealed today.

The data includes sensitive patient data, minutes of meetings and correspondence with patients.

The statement from the HSE said that "recently a news publication wrote a story saying they had seen HSE data that had been illegally accessed”.

"We informed the publication of the court order we obtained in relation to this matter last week and asked them to supply it to us, and they agreed,” the health service said.

"The HSE's Data Protection Office has followed the appropriate procedures, including notifying the relevant health service providers and the Data Protection Commission."

It said the process of notifying the patients involved has commenced.

"This will involve some further analysis of the data, and we will do this as quickly as possible,” the HSE said.

"This data was the initial small tranche of data that was previously reported on, and we are not aware of any further attempted publication of our data.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our patients and service users. The HSE is working with An Garda Síochána on this criminal investigation.”