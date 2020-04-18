‘Senseless killing’ of journalist remembered in an online vigil on first anniversary

The ‘senseless killing’ of journalist Lyra McKee is remembered in an online vigil on the first anniversary of her death today.

On April 18 2019, Ms McKee (29) was shot dead during a riot in the Creggan area of Derry.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has urged its members to use #WeStandWithLyra today on social media as a form of online vigil to pay their respects.

"Lyra was a journalist who represented the best of Northern Ireland with a future ahead that reflected her optimism, her confidence, her ambition and her strong sense of social justice and commitment to equality,” said Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary.

She said that the best tribute for Ms McKee is to encourage and promote journalism.

"The greatest tribute we can pay Lyra is to find ways to encourage and promote the kind of imaginative, insightful and brave journalism for which she will be remembered."

Ms Stanistreet also paid tribute to her partner and family.

"As we remember Lyra today, and think of her partner and family, we also think of journalists elsewhere who put their lives on the line when they get up and go to work each day.

Irish secretary for the NUJ Séamus Dooley said that the journalist’s “unrivalled zest” made her “killing so cruel”.

"Lyra had an unrivalled zest for life and for living. That is what makes her senseless killing so cruel. In her journalism she combined her passion for journalism with a deep commitment to social change,” he said.

"What marked Lyra apart was her optimism, her unfailing good humour and her refusal to become cynical while fearlessly questioning the status quo.

He added that her social affairs journalism with “new and imaginative” solutions remains her legacy.

"In her writings, in her approach to issues of poverty, equality and exclusion Lyra was not afraid to ask the difficult question, to challenge the conventional and accepted wisdoms and to look for new and imaginative solutions to problems. That’s her legacy.

"On her first anniversary it is important that we celebrate the legacy of a woman of imagination, humour and enormous talent,” he said.

Online Editors