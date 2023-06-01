Senior Sinn Féin TD and Dáil vice chair Catherine Connolly to take part in neutrality forum with MEPs Clare Daly, Mick Wallace and former MP George Galloway

A senior Sinn Féin TD and the deputy chair of the Dáil will take part in a neutrality forum featuring controversial MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace as well as former British MP George Galloway, who was sacked from his radio show for making an allegedly “anti-semitic” comment.

A Twitter account from the Galway Alliance Against War said that the hotel originally scheduled to hold the forum on June 22 in Galway has now cancelled the event.

However, the account insisted it would be held in a different venue: "Fear not, this event will take place.”

A promotional poster for the event shows SF TD Mairéad Farrell, Independent TD and Dáil vice chair Catherine Connolly listed among the speakers, as well as controversial Irish MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace.

Former British MP Mr Galloway, who was sacked from his TalkRadio show after he made an allegedly “anti-semitic” comment on social media, will also be speaking at the forum.

The former Labour Party MP praised Liverpool winning a match against Tottenham in 2019 and tweeted: "No #Israel flags on the Cup!", in an apparent reference to Tottenham's strong links with the Jewish community.

He was then sacked by the station and his comments were criticised by Tottenham, who said it was “astounding” to read such “blatant anti-semitism” on social media.

Mr Galloway defended his comments and said that a number of Tottenham fans were flying the flag of Israel in the crowd and it showed an affiliation to a "racist state".

Academic Karen Devine, who previously spoke at an ‘Irexit’ conference in Dublin in 2018, is listed as the sixth speaker at the forum.

In response to queries from Independent.ie, SF TD Maireád Farrell said she would be outlining her party’s position on neutrality at the forum.

“I’m speaking at a local Galway meeting in my constituency on the issues of neutrality which is currently the position of this Government and outlining Sinn Féin position on it,” said Deputy Farrell.

Deputy Connolly did not respond to queries.

MEPs Ms Daly and Mr Wallace have also been often criticised for their views on Russia.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael politicians previously said they were both “utterly disgracing themselves” in the European Parliament after they voted not to support a resolution condemning Russia.

Ireland’s militarily neutral stance has come into focus in the past year due to the Government’s non-military support for Ukraine against Russia.

In its description on Facebook, the Galway Anti-War Alliance says it is a group in Galway for “anyone” who “stands opposed to war and military imperialism”.

“We aim to highlight, educate, protest imperialist wars & arms/nuclear weapons; defend Irish neutrality.”