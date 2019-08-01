Senior managers in Ireland earn 3.4 times a graduate's wages

The pay gap between workers embarking on their careers and those in the top jobs has widened by over 5pc in the last decade.

The pay gap between workers embarking on their careers and those in the top jobs has widened by over 5pc in the last decade.

New figures reveal that the difference in junior and senior workers’s wages has jumped significantly more than the European average of 1.6pc since 2008.

However, it did not increase as much as the UK where it rose by over 9pc.

The research shows that a senior manager in Ireland now earns 3.4 time a graduate’s wages.

A spokesperson for International consultancy firm Korn Ferry, which compiled the data, said the gap in wages has increased by 5pc since 2008.

She said it reflects a growing trend of pay stagnation for lower skilled work.

But she said businesses are targeting their spend on higher level creative and technical roles due to a growing talent crisis.

“Ireland might be experiencing an employment success story, but the bubble threatens to burst if Irish businesses do not begin upskilling lower-level workers to bridge these increasing skills gaps and futureproof their workforce,” said the report.

It found that 77pc of 58 countries analysed experienced an increase in their pay gap since 2008.

Meanwhile, the Irish workforce has enjoyed one of the biggest falls in unemployment since April last year.

New Eurostat figures show the unemployment rate fell in 24 EU states but was stable in Estonia and Poland.

The largest decreases were in Greece (from 19.8pc to 17.6pc), Cyprus (from 8.3pc to 6.5pc), Croatia (from 8.6pc to 7.1pc), and Ireland (from 5.9pc to 4.5pc).

It increased in Sweden and Luxembourg.

Economist Jim Power said the sharp fall in unemployment reflects the fact that Ireland has one of the most rapidly growing economies in the EU.

“Having said that, the improvement in Ireland is in an environment where other countries are also experiencing a significant improvement,” he said.

“Our unemployment rate is one of the manifestations of our success but it is worth noting the Central Bank’s warnings on the vulnerability of the labour market. The Central Bank makes it very clear how vulnerable the economy would be to a hard Brexit.”

Online Editors