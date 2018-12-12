Senior INM executive in talks about departure

The chief financial officer of Independent News & Media (INM), Ryan Preston, has been in talks about departing the company.

Mr Preston was one of two senior INM executives who made protected disclosures to the company in 2016.

A major investigation by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) followed into various matters.

These included claims by Mr Preston and then INM chief executive Robert Pitt that they came under pressure from then INM chairman Leslie Buckley to pay an inflated price for Newstalk, the radio station owned by INM’s largest shareholder Denis O’Brien.

The deal never went ahead and Mr Buckley denies any wrongdoing.

High Court inspectors were appointed to INM in September following an ODCE application.

Independent.ie understands Mr Preston has been engaged in talks with the company about his future for some time.

It is unclear, however, if any announcement is imminent.

INM directors are having a scheduled board meeting today.

A spokesman for INM declined to comment.

Online Editors