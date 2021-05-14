| 4°C Dublin

Senior GRA figures raise concerns over bullying and level of expenses claimed

Garda Commissioner seeks assurances on governance issues from body representing 12,500 gardaí

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Senior figures in the Garda Representative Association (GRA) have raised concerns about alleged bullying and the level of expenses being claimed by some delegates.

The association, which represents 12,500 rank-and-file gardaí, is also facing pressure from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris amid delays to key governance reforms recommended by consultants Ampersand and adopted by its members.

