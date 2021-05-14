Senior GRA figures raise concerns over bullying and level of expenses claimed

Senior figures in the Garda Representative Association (GRA) have raised concerns about alleged bullying and the level of expenses being claimed by some delegates.

The association, which represents 12,500 rank-and-file gardaí, is also facing pressure from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris amid delays to key governance reforms recommended by consultants Ampersand and adopted by its members.

This includes the failure to introduce a new IT system to support budgeting, financial reporting and the tracking of expenses. The system was initially supposed to have been introduced in 2019.

Documents seen by the Irish Independent reveal the GRA’s then-president Jim Mulligan wrote to Justice Minister Helen McEntee and the Garda Commissioner last December outlining “grave concerns about the conduct of a militant rump” within the association’s 31-member central executive committee (CEC).

The committee is made up of representatives of the garda divisions and acts as a governing board for the association.

Members receive expenses for travelling to meetings and paid time away from their garda duties while on GRA business.

Among other issues, Mr Mulligan alleged some members had sought to disregard public health guidelines by seeking to have large in-person meetings convened during the pandemic.

Emails show there was an outcry from several CEC members when a meeting planned for Galway was moved online.

Mr Mulligan alleged some CEC members had bullied administrative staff for their efforts to ensure compliance with the guidelines, including calling for resignations.

He also claimed bullying by members of the CEC on other matters had been prevalent over the previous 12 months.

The former GRA president also highlighted what he described as “a huge disparity in expenses claims” which was being investigated by the association’s treasurer Tom Finnan.

Emails show that, last December, Mr Finnan sought a comparative analysis of expenses claimed in 2019 and 2020. This was agreed to by outgoing general secretary Pat Ennis, who told another official he and Mr Finnan were concerned at what appeared “an escalation in the amount of expenses being claimed by some CEC members”.

Mr Ennis told the official it was expected expenses, and particularly those of the CEC, would have been reduced considerably with the move to online meetings.

The GRA did not answer questions from the Irish Independent on the outcome of the expenses analysis.

However, it is understood that while overall CEC expenses were down around 30pc, claims made by some members were higher than would have been expected.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said: “Following concerns being raised about governance matters in the GRA, the Commissioner has sought assurances from the GRA that the recommendations of the Ampersand report into the GRA have been implemented.”

In response to queries, the GRA’s interim general secretary, Philip McAnenly, said “a comprehensive report” was bring prepared for the Commissioner “on all aspects” of the implementation of the Ampersand recommendations. However, he declined to explain delays in the introduction of the IT finance system.

“It would be inappropriate to release any details ahead of appraising the Garda Commissioner,” he said.

On the issue of the bullying allegations, he said: “No allegations of bullying have been made currently through the GRA anti-bullying policy.”

He declined to comment on a recent tender process for the production of the GRA’s Garda Review magazine, which has been described as “unsafe” by Mr Finnan.