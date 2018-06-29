Senior garda 'not confident' over statistics for hate crimes

One of the country's most senior gardaí has said he is not confident in how current hate-crime statistics are recorded.

One of the country's most senior gardaí has said he is not confident in how current hate-crime statistics are recorded.

Concerns have been raised about how gardaí investigate incidents where it is alleged a hate crime has occurred, in particular the process of deciding what constituents such an offence.

Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy, who oversees policing in the Dublin region, said that work needed to be done to ensure that such incidents were recorded accurately.

When asked how confident he was in recorded figures regarding hate crimes, Mr Leahy said: "I wouldn't be hugely confident at the moment. I believe there is a piece of work there to be done about it. There's a series of questions that need to be asked."

He was speaking at a meeting of the Policing Authority in Dublin Castle yesterday.

Irish Independent