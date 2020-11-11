Send a loved-one a free postcard as Irish app waives fee for nursing homes

Irish app that develops postcards is allowing users to send one for free to their loved-ones in nursing homes.

An Irish app that develops postcards is allowing users to send one for free to their loved-ones in nursing homes.

PostASelfie, which is a small business based in Kilkee Co Clare, has extended its service free-of-charge when the receiver is in a nursing home- until the end of the Level 5 restrictions.

The app allows users to upload a personal photograph along with a message which is then transformed into a physical postcard and sent in the mail.

All postcards are covered with a wipeable laminate, so they can be easily wiped down upon arrival to the nursing home for extra safety.

"We came up with the idea of a simple-to-use app which combines the magic of a personal photograph with the enduring delight that people get when they receive a postcard from a friend, loved one or neighbour," said Adrian McCusker, founder of PostASelfie

"We know how special it is for people in nursing homes to receive a postcard so we want to do our bit to help families to stay connected and send love."

Mr McCusker added that in a post-Covid-19 world he hopes people will continue to use the app, as too often photographs are confined to our smartphones.

"There are so many magical moments that we capture with our smartphones but these pictures rarely ever see the light of day," he said.

"Over the last few months families have created some beautiful ‘Missing You’ cards for grandparents. We have also noticed quite a few postcards going abroad.

"We even had a Postcard sent from Boston to a person in Singapore! We can send cards from anywhere in the world to anywhere in the world in any language."

The PostASelfie App is available free to download from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

To send a postcard to a nursing home free-of-charge, write FREEPOST/NURSING HOME above the address of the nursing home or residential facility.

Then swipe left to bypass the payment system and enter the voucher code 'withlove'.

Online Editors