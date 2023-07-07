Senator Timmy Dooley, who raised RTÉ car loan issue, says he was not referring to Marty Morrissey case

Senator Timmy Dooley says Morrissey has been “pulled into” the RTÉ controversy “unfairly and unnecessarily.”

The senator whose questioning of RTÉ management at an Oireachtas committee this week led to controversy and speculation over the loan of a car to a staff member has today said he is “somewhat confused” that Marty Morrissey has been identified.

Senator Timmy Dooley, speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, said he was not referring to Morrissey and the broadcaster has been “pulled into” the RTÉ controversy “unfairly and unnecessarily.”

"The reality is, that the questions I asked clearly didn’t even relate to Marty Morrissey’s case,” he said.

"Were there people in RTÉ who were getting a car allowance that didn’t even have a car or a driver’s licence?

"Were there brand ambassadors in RTÉ that were getting paid car allowances out of licence fees?

"And the reality is that none of that applied to Marty Morrissey but for some reason RTÉ management decided to create this notion about an individual had a car loan, creating a level of hype."

He also warned RTÉ stars like Ryan Tubridy and Morrissey should not “be scapegoated” in the scandal.

Marty Morrissey: Renault deal was an 'error of judgement'

The revelation that a staff member had secured the loan of a car for a five-year period emerged this week when Mr Dooley questioned RTÉ executives at a meeting of the Oireachtas Media Committee.

Marty Morrissey subsequently issued a statement about his use of a car in an arrangement he called “an error of judgement.”

But Mr Dooley has today confirmed his questions did not relate to this arrangement.

Mr Dooley said he is “confused about why RTÉ management “decided create a situation for Marty” when his circumstances did not relate to the questions asked.

The scandal relating to payments made by RTÉ to Ryan Tubridy is “entirely different” to the sports commentator being loaned a car, he added.

“Very significant payments” were made to Ryan Tubridy in a “clandestine way that could only be seen as effectively hiding the payments,” Mr Dooley said.

"And the payments weren't reported in the annual returns of earnings by RTÉ. That’s completely separate.

"Marty Morrissey has gotten nothing from RTE – from the license holder – other than his salary. So quite frankly, he has been pulled into this controversy, I think unfairly and unnecessarily.”

He said RTÉ still has explaining to do around the payments made to Ryan Tubridy, adding: “In the case of Marty Morrissey’s situation, he has identified that it was somewhat unwise to have accepted a car on loan for a period of time, but there's no license fee involved.

"There's no RTÉ money involved. He has been paid for the work that he has done and yes, he had an arrangement as he said in relation the the loan of the car. He has explained that and they are entirely different situations I think, in anybody’s reading of it.”

Mr Dooley warned that stars like Marty Morrissey and Ryan Tubridy should not be “scapegoated” in the scandal.

"Because they're high profile names, they get outed and people make comments and they get somewhat carried away in public discourse,” he said.

"At the end of the day, somebody at senior management in RTÉ signed off on Ryan Tubridy’s contract – that wasn't Ryan Tubridy’s fault, quite frankly. Himself and his agent or his agent on his behalf sought to do the best deal they could.

"Unwise perhaps that they pushed it so far, but nothing certainly wrong with somebody trying to fight to get the greatest deal for themselves.

"But, it was up to RTÉ management and it was up to the the powers that be there to say no, that's not appropriate. We're not going to pay you that money. And we're certainly not going to get into some kind of an arrangement that we will hide this from the public.

“That's where the issue arises.”