Senator Timmy Dooley says he wasn’t referring to Marty Morrissey case when he queried loan of car to RTÉ star

Fianna Fáil politician says Morrissey has been pulled into the RTÉ controversy ‘unfairly and unnecessarily’

The senator whose questioning of RTÉ bosses at an Oireachtas committee this week led to speculation over the loan of a car to a staff member says he wasn’t referring to Marty Morrissey. Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley, speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, said he was now “somewhat confused” that and Morrissey had been pulled into the RTÉ controversy “unfairly and unnecessarily.”

"The reality is, that the questions I asked clearly didn’t even relate to Marty Morrissey’s case,” he said.

"Were there people in RTÉ who were getting a car allowance that didn’t even have a car or a driver’s licence?

"Were there brand ambassadors in RTÉ that were getting paid car allowances out of licence fees?

"And the reality is that none of that applied to Marty Morrissey – but for some reason RTÉ management decided to create this notion about an individual had a car loan, creating a level of hype."

He also warned RTÉ stars such as Ryan Tubridy and Morrissey should not “be scapegoated” in the scandal.

Marty Morrissey: Renault deal was an 'error of judgement'

The revelation that a staff member had secured the loan of a car for a five-year period emerged this week when Mr Dooley questioned RTÉ executives at a meeting of the Oireachtas Media Committee.

Marty Morrissey subsequently issued a statement about his use of a car in an arrangement he called “an error of judgment”.

But Mr Dooley has today confirmed his questions did not relate to this arrangement.

Mr Dooley said he was “confused about why RTÉ management “decided create a situation for Marty” when his circumstances did not relate to the questions asked.

The scandal relating to payments made by RTÉ to Ryan Tubridy was “entirely different” to the sports commentator being loaned a car, he added.

“Very significant payments” were made to Ryan Tubridy in a “clandestine way that could only be seen as effectively hiding the payments”, Mr Dooley said.

"And the payments weren't reported in the annual returns of earnings by RTÉ. That’s completely separate.

"Marty Morrissey has gotten nothing from RTE – from the licence holder – other than his salary. So, quite frankly, he has been pulled into this controversy, I think unfairly and unnecessarily.”

He said RTÉ still had explaining to do around the payments made to Ryan Tubridy, adding: “In the case of Marty Morrissey’s situation, he has identified that it was somewhat unwise to have accepted a car on loan for a period of time, but there's no licence fee involved.

"There's no RTÉ money involved. He has been paid for the work that he has done and, yes, he had an arrangement as he said in relation to the loan of the car. He has explained that and they are entirely different situations, I think, in anybody’s reading of it.”

Mr Dooley warned that stars such as Marty Morrissey and Ryan Tubridy should not be made wholly responsibly for the scandal.

"Because they're high profile names, they get outed and people make comments and they get somewhat carried away in public discourse,” he said.

"At the end of the day, somebody at senior management in RTÉ signed off on Ryan Tubridy’s contract – that wasn't Ryan Tubridy’s fault, quite frankly. Himself and his agent or his agent on his behalf sought to do the best deal they could.

"Unwise perhaps that they pushed it so far, but nothing certainly wrong with somebody trying to fight to get the greatest deal for themselves.

"But it was up to RTÉ management and it was up to the the powers that be there to say, ‘No, that's not appropriate. We're not going to pay you that money. And we're certainly not going to get into some kind of an arrangement that we will hide this from the public’.

“That's where the issue arises.”

Meanwhile Education Minister Simon Harris says the Government is getting “pretty low on patience” with the “drip-feed” of information from RTÉ management.

He said there were plans to “send people in here next week to get the facts” as forensic accountants begin to investigate the finances of the public broadcaster.

Mr Harris added that those who had so far appeared before the Oireachtas committees “either haven’t been able to or haven’t been willing to” provide the necessary information.

Also speaking on Morning Ireland, he said: "Government has provided two weeks for space for answers. We’ve shown great patience because we value public service broadcasting.

"We’re getting pretty low on patience at this stage, to be truthful.

He added: “The drip-feed is doing extraordinary damage.

"You know, we need to get back to commissioning drama, not being the drama and I think Monday is extraordinarily important. A new director general will start. That director general needs to – from day one – make it very clear that the changes that are required will happen.

"He needs to do something that I am shocked and flabbergasted that it hasn't happened yet – he needs to talk to staff.

"He needs to talk directly to the people working in this organisation who have been let down.”

He said the lack of engagement with RTÉ staff in the last two weeks was “not acceptable”.

"To me, I don’t think it’s acceptable to the people in this country who value RTÉ and value the work that’s done there.”

Mr Harris added: “Look, what we're going to do – and what my colleague Minister Catherine Martin is doing – is we're going to send people in here next week to get the facts because either the people who have gone before the Oireachtas Committees either haven't been able to or haven't been willing to, for others to judge, to share all of the information and it is not tenable that you continue to have the drip feed.”

He said “for the first time ever” forensic accountants would be appointed to RTÉ to “look at the books”.

"They're going to start with the barter accounts and any other off balance sheet payments that they come across, and then any other matters that they believe needs to be investigated.”

He said a register of interests at RTÉ was now “20 years overdue”.

"You can't have a situation where RTÉ executives are crying poor mouth on one hand, and on the other hand, are being flaithiúlach with taxpayers money and we need to address one to address the other.

"So, we're fully committed to public service procedure. We're fully committed to it and the value of its work, but RTÉ management have to restore the confidence of not just of Government, of the people of Ireland, that this place is being well run. And that's the challenge for [incoming director general] Kevin Bakhurst. It's an enormous challenge, but it's a huge opportunity to get this right and for some good to come from this mess.”