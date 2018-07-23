Senator Catherine Noone added to Fine Gael election ticket in Dublin Bay North

THE chair of the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment, Catherine Noone, has been added to the Fine Gael election ticket in Dublin Bay North.

Senator Noone will run alongside Education Minister Richard Bruton after a meeting of the party’s executive council tonight.

Dublin Bay North was one of the toughest battlegrounds in the country in 2016 – but Ms Noone said she is looking forward to the challenge.

Other TDs in the area including Disabilities Minister Finian McGrath and Fianna Fáil’s Sean Haughey.

Ms Noone, who ran alongside Leo Varadkar in Dublin West last time, said her new constituency is “a large and increasingly diverse constituency affected by a wide range of issues”.

“Certain areas have a growing population of young families - whilst others are have an increasing aging population, providing a variety of issues which I intend to tackle head on. These include matters concerning new schools; transport issues and planning strategy,” she said.

The Fine Gael Executive has also added Councillor Sarah Reilly to the ticket in the Meath West, alongside Minister Damien English and Senator Ray Butler who were previously selected at a constituency meeting.

Online Editors