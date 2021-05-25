Senator calls for cycle lanes alongside Luas tracks

The development of cycle lanes alongside existing Luas lines would create “uninterrupted and safe routes” for commuters cycling along existing corridors, a senator has said.

Speaking in the Seanad, Fine Gael’s Barry Ward said it would be “a missed opportunity” not to construct parallel cycle lanes next to, but separated from, Luas lines.

Senator Ward called on Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to make provision for such cycle lanes and said “I believe there is an opportunity to develop that infrastructure now”.

“From both an environmental and a health perspective, we should be incentivising cycling to work, school or college,” Senator Ward said.

Read More

“I call on the Railway Procurement Agency to make those changes; to develop cycle infrastructure alongside the Luas line, and to provide incentives for cyclists to use their network.”

Under the proposed Bus Connects revamp of the capital’s bus and cycle infrastructure, 200km of cycle lanes are already slated for creation. Work is due to begin on these in 2022.

New Covid Mobility Measures were installed by councils in Dublin last year, with ‘pop-up’ protected cycle lanes appearing on a trial basis in the capital and other cities.

While a two-way cycleway along the seafront from Blackroch to Dún Laoghaire in Dublin installed as part of Covid mobility measures has been successful, a section along Strand Road in Sandymount has been put back due to legal action.

Minister Ryan committed to reviewing Senator Ward’s proposal if a decision is made not to upgrade the Luas Green Line to a Metro line.

Senator Ward said it was “a real shame” that cycle lanes were not developed along the Luas line when it first opened, and said there was an opportunity to develop that infrastructure now.

“Particularly at the southern end of the line, heading towards Bride’s Glen, it would make sense to provide cycle lanes on what is almost entirely flat land,” Senator Ward said.