Senator calls for army to take to streets as videos show hundreds of students flouting public-health guidelines in Galway 

THERE has been widespread outrage at videos circulating from Galway last night that show hundreds of youths congregating at the Spanish Arch and on Shop Street.

This comes as health chiefs have earmarked Galway for possible Level Three restrictions after the county had 21 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 yesterday.

It is currently freshers' week in Galway and numerous videos have emerged of groups of dozens or more students closely congregated and not adhering to public-health guidelines.

Senator Ollie Crowe also confirmed that gardaí called to 12 to 14 house parties in the city last night that they had been notified of.

Numerous councillors and officials posted the videos online, condemning the actions. Senator Crowe went so far as to recommend army officers take to Galway’s streets to ensure public-health guidelines were being adhered to.

“I was in touch with the gardaí in the last two nights and I will be calling on my colleagues to ensure the gardaí get whatever assistance they need. It’s freshers' week here in Galway and the Gardaí are really under-resourced," Senator Crowe said on RTÉ Radio One.

“These students are going to be future leaders and we’re calling on them to respect the guidelines.

“What I’ve asked young people to do is to quarantine for the next 10 to 14 days and assume that they have the virus.

NUI Galway leadership is meeting today with gardaí and Galway City Council to discuss last night’s goings-on.

A spokesperson for NUI Galway stated: "NUI Galway has repeatedly appealed to the better judgment of our students and reminded them of their responsibilities under the Student Code of Conduct.

"The University has also worked to ensure this year's experience of university life is safe, supportive and enjoyable, despite the limitations that the pandemic places on us.

"While the vast majority of our students are doing their utmost to stay safe and helping to prevent the spread of Covid-19, we won’t hesitate in dealing with any breaches of public health guidelines in line with our Student Code of Conduct."

The code of conduct provides for penalties up to and including expulsion.

As the new academic year gets under way, the university has sent an email to students warning of the dangers of parties or other risks associated with the pandemic.

The email, effectively an updating of its code of conduct, was issued by the university’s Dean of Students, Professor Michelle Millar.

In one section, students are told to “socialise safely and call out reckless behaviour”, and Professor Millar warned of the consequences of breaking the rules.

“Given the seriousness of this pandemic, we won’t hesitate in dealing with any breaches of public health guidelines in line with our Student Code of Conduct (which has penalties up to and including expulsion).”

The email noted that in other countries, universities have closed because student parties broke guidelines and spread Covid-19.

Prof Millar stated: “I know most of our community want to socialise safely, but given the health dangers of actions that go against the public health advice, we will be invoking the code of conduct for any breaches.”

In general terms, the code of conduct advises students that they are “required to behave in a manner which enables and encourages participation in the educational activities of the University and does not disrupt the functioning of the University.”

It added that it is the “duty of its students at all times to behave, both inside and outside of the University, in a way which does not bring discredit to the University.”

Students were also warned that “claims of ignorance of the provisions of this Code or other University policies shall not be entertained as part of any investigatory or disciplinary process”.

Examples of breaches of the code of conduct include behaviour that endangers the welfare of the individual or others, conduct likely to disrupt teaching, exams, study, research, or administration of the university, failure to comply with reasonable instruction(s) or behaviour that could damage the good name or standing of the university.

The code of conduct also states: "The University, at its discretion and determination, will deal with complaints brought by members of the public to the University in respect of student behaviour under the procedures set out in this document."

Commenting on the events of last night, Padraig Toomey, Student Union President of NUIG, said there are nearly 30,000 students in Galway between NUIG and GMIT and that most of them are staying safe and following guidelines.

He said: "It was just reckless behaviour but this is not representative of the student community."

A major Covid outbreak at Scotland’s Glasgow University has been reported today, and is being linked to recent freshers' week activities in two student residences.

Already 124 students have tested positive and, with 600 others self-isolating, the actual number of infections is expected to be higher.

Scotland's national clinical director, Professor Jason Leitch, said he was "very concerned" about outbreaks at several universities.

