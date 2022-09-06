Senan Molony: We’re going back to the 1970s so we might as well enjoy the ride

If we’re really going back to blackouts and the 1970s, can we please have some bleak retro stuff to go with it?

Never underestimate the warming power of nostalgia... it could make us comfortable and fuzzy as we gather around the sputtering candles at the darkening death of 2022.

Most people born since 1980 have only ever known surging central heating, endless electricity and lavish amounts of light.

To them, the threat of dead phones, the ghastly unrelieved shades of night and shivering cold must indeed seem like the end of the world.

But us oldies got through it… the 1970s, that is, when an energy crisis last paralysed society.

Again, there was a nasty war at the back of it of all… the Arab-Israeli conflict of 1973 saw a surprise attack on the Jewish state by its neighbours.

The Israelis recoiled from co-ordinated invasions to the north and south by Syria and Egypt . But the Syrians were repulsed from the Golan Heights and the Egyptian third army promptly encircled in the Sinai.

Soon Israeli troops were inside Syria and shelling Damascus, and they were also separately at the Suez canal and within 100 kilometres of Cairo before agreeing to a UN truce.

It was a military victory that heaped humiliation on the Arab states… who then imposed an oil embargo to punish the West for its support of Jerusalem.

And that’s why there were long lines of cars outside Irish filling stations when rationed fuel was available – a situation replicated in the UK in a post-Brexit panic in recent times.

People actually pushed their cars, the gears in neutral, as long queues meandered towards an oasis of promising pumps with their vital elixir. But how we enjoyed it – what camaraderie! What community spirit!

Then back home for a bit of black-and-white telly before the inevitable power cuts when whole houses, streets and suburbs would be consigned to impenetrable murk – alleviated only when your mammy magically produced candles and red-topped Maguire & Patterson matches rasped against their ignition strips (when was the last time you saw a box of matches?), joy entering the world again through a naked flame dancing on wax.

And hey! How about playing with that wax and getting white caps on your fingertips? Nothing like it.

There’s a genre of publishing called “misery lit” because it can actually be perversely enjoyable. This time around we must again be offered re-runs of Hall’s Pictorial Weekly (when there’s power for plug-in viewing) with its spoof morale-boosting broadcasts by the Minister for Hardship, whose clothes were rags and patches, his coat held together with rope.

Maybe the Government would even go so far as to institute an actual Minister for Hardship in the December reshuffle? “Keep your windows closed. Are you wearing enough jumpers? The army lorries will be running tomorrow because of the bus strike. But they will be travelling slowly on account of the snow.”

Bliss was it in that dawn to be alive and freezing.

For some reason, RTÉ gave primetime over to a daily agriculture programme called Mart and Market, which was on just before the early evening news.

Yes, I did say daily – it was on every single day, with a bald-headed man named Michael Dillon telling city children what store bullocks and heifers were fetching in sales across the country. This was more important than the weather forecast, or even the news itself, somehow. And it truly fascinated its young watchers.

Full circle – we’re back to cows and a bewildering series of numbers, but this time it’s about the percentage of emission reductions amid climate change. Even as our own domestic micro-climates are about to change radically through blackouts and rationing.

Please let us therefore have someone impersonating the late Mr Dillon, sonorously reeling off cattle stats, even if they have to be made up. It is, after all, Ireland’s version of the BBC Radio 4 Shipping Forecast, with its soothing mentions of Finisterre, Viking, North Utsire, Malin, Hebrides… Perhaps Stephen Donnelly could do it for the new generation.

One more thing: blankets. Huge piles of them. None of your namby-pamby duvets. And on your blanket mountain, please, place spare coats and the cat for the ultimate sleeping experience. The nation, hibernating, will soon get through it.

Back to the future. Embrace the seventies. Feel actual cold.

Harden our youth. There will be real snowflakes.