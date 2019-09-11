'Selfless' Irish nurse dies during trail race in Australia

Tributes have been paid to a "selfless" Co Clare-born nurse who collapsed and died while competing in a half-marathon event in Australia.

A native of Querrin, Kilkee in Co Clare, Loretto Harvey was competing in a 21km trail run at the Townsville Triathlon and Multi-sport Festival on August 25 when she collapsed and died from a suspected heart attack.

The 50-year-old had been training to return home to Ireland to compete in this year's KBC Dublin City Marathon at the end of October.

Fine Gael councillor Gabriel Keating, a god-son of Loretto's late mother, Maura Harvey, said: "Loretto was planning to return to Ireland to attend a niece's wedding and also participate in the Dublin City Marathon in October. She loved running.

"Loretto was such a great person and was always giving so much to others in her profession as a paramedic with the Flying Doctors in Townsville, Queensland. It is a very sad homecoming."

Loretto worked as a Flight Nurse with the Royal Flying Doctors Service (RFDS) for the past 10 years. She is survived by her partner Martin, brothers Pat and Kieran, and sisters Ita, Olive and Áine and extended family.

Members of the Harvey family travelled to Townsville to bring her remains home.

A Funeral Mass will be held for Loretto at Doonaha Church followed by a burial of ashes at Kilcrona Cemetery, Carrigaholt.

Irish Independent